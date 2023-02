February 07, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.

"The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.