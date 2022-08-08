Education

24 candidates score perfect 100 in JEE-Main

Aspirants leave the examination centre after completing their JEE Main exams in Viayawada. File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
PTI NEW DELHI: August 08, 2022 11:41 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 11:45 IST

NEW DELHI:

At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main while the result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Main were declared on August 8.

Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA scores are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).

One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score.

According to officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," a senior official said.

Read more...