It’s in their DNA

Can you predict the result of a country-wide competition? Yes — if it is the Scripps National Spelling Bee (SNSB), held annually in the U.S. You may not be able to bet on one name, but you can safely say the winner will be a student of Indian origin. Eighteen of the last 22 winners of the SNSB have been Indian-Americans, and the winner this year kept the tradition intact. Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, won the Champion title and trophy at the Scripps Spelling Bee 2018. Nemmani spelt “koinonia” correctly and took home more than $ 42,000 in cash and prizes.

Karthik Nemmani, winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

By the time the contest reached the semi-final rounds, all six competitors were of Indian origin, a fact that underscores the complete dominance of the Indian-American community at the Spelling Bee. Even in their local Bees, they were competing with kids of Indian origin — Nemmeni went toe-to-toe for 20 rounds against Naysa Modi before they were invited to join the NSB and finished first-second from among 515 spellers.

Consistent

The trend is one of the longest in sports history. Nemmani was the 14th champion of Indian descent in 11 consecutive years. In 2014, Sriram Hathwar and Ansun Sujoe were declared joint winners. In 2015, Vanya Shivashankar and Gokul Venkatachalam were declared co-champions. In 2016, Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar, 13, and Nihar Saireddy Janga, 11, shared the first place, a tie for the third time in a row. That year, seven of the 10 finalists were Indian-Americans, and Nihar became the youngest winner of the SNSB. Routinely, finalists carry names like Rutvik Gandhasri, Sreeniketh Vogoti, Jashun Paluru, Smirithi Upadhyayula.

The takeover of SNSB by Indian-Americans is a subject for study. The National Bee is a high-profile, high-pressure endurance test. Spellers spend months preparing for it. The stress of competing against the dictionary will tell on anyone, and these are kids — nerds, yes, but still kids. But what kind? Are they “soul-less automatons” forced by ambitious “tiger” parents into memorising pages of Merriam-Webster? Is there tremendous “push” behind the phenomenon?

There may be no scientific answers, but the kids have left clues in their answers to media questions. “My mom. It is just my mom,” said Nihar. He loves spelling, and is dedicated to learning new words. He plays to win, whether it is football outdoors or video games indoors; his favourite game is Batman: Arkham City.

Jairam had an in-built advantage — his brother Sriram was 2014 co-champion. When they are not dissecting spelling roots, these kids play an instrument or lob a ball at a tennis court. They do have fun.

Success mantra

“It is a new dynasty,” says director Sam Rega in his documentary Breaking the Bee. He traces the behind-the-stage life of four Indian-American spellers, and compiles factors he believes are reasons for their success.

1. The kids start preparations early, real early. Akash Vukoti entered his first spelling-bee contest when he was two, won at four, and in 2016 was declared the youngest speller at CNSB. He was six.

2. Their competitive spirit is hard-wired in them. Their parents are highly-educated Indian professionals who migrated to the U.S. The Indian education system compels you to compete — you just have to be an exam-topper. The drive to excel is in the kids’ DNA, and they are genuinely enthusiastic about competing.

3. For the children and the parents, the opponent is Webster’s Third New International, Unabridged, not other spellers.

4. They look for the most efficient ways of memorising the roots/origins of words. Many spellers wrote the word on the palm with a finger. One punched them out on an imaginary keyboard.

5. These spellers know multiple languages: English, and their mother tongues. They are usually interested in learning other languages, which helps in tracking word-bases.

6. One participant simply said: “90% hard work, 10% other.”

“It is a “perfect storm of events”, continues Rega. He discovered that in 1965, there was a change in immigration laws that allowed highly-educated individuals to come into the U.S. It brought in a big wave of Indian-Americans. In the film, Srinivas Ayyagari, placed third in 1992 and 1994, says ESPN airing the competition — starting in 1994 — helped it explode in the Indian-American community. At cultural events, Indian-American Spell Bee aspirants often meet other competitors. They have even set up tutoring centres, software and study material for young spellers, especially in Texas, where many champion spellers — including this year’s top three — hail from. Preparing for spelling bees is a family event for them.

Sustained success comes from preparation. Inspiration, of course, came from the first win. In 1985, Balu Natarajan became the first Indian-American to win the national bee by spelling the word “milieu.” “I didn’t know until years later, how important that victory had become, to Indian-American parents,” he said. His win showed winning the NSB was possible. “If he can do it, so can I.” And it was integration. NSB was a platform to tell the world how “American” they were.

The Oscar-winning spelling bee documentary Spellbound, that came out in 2002, gave more exposure to Indian-American competitors. Nupur Lala, who was featured in the documentary, became the third Indian-American to win the SNSB (in 1999, the year Spellbound was filmed).

“The only way Indian-American kids are losing the spelling bee, is if they switch to Spanish,” said comedian Hari Kondabolu. “And then, it’s still like 50-50.”