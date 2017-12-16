Itchy feet? Off the beaten track you go!

“Wow, so many travel brochures! Are you planning to go somewhere?”

“Just checking. You know I usually get itchy feet at this time of year.”

“Your feet are itchy? Is it because of the weather?”

“When you say that you ‘have/get itchy feet’, what you’re suggesting is that you feel the need to travel. You want to go somewhere.”

“You’re itching to get out of where you are now and be somewhere else.”

“Exactly! Hearing about how much fun Nagesh had in Sikkim gave me itchy feet.”

“You probably felt like going to Sikkim yourself. When I was in school, I always used to get itchy feet during the summer break.”

“The expression can also be used to mean to change one’s job. Nobody works for a company for more than a year nowadays. After that, they get itchy feet.”

“My cousin has itchy feet after six months. So tell me, now that you have itchy feet, where are you planning to go? Is it going to be somewhere abroad?”

“Somewhere within India. But the place has to be off the beaten track.”

“Off the beaten track? You mean you want to go to a place that many people don’t go to?”

“That’s right! When you say that something is ‘off the beaten track’, what you’re suggesting is that the place is quite remote - not many people take the road/path that leads to it. It’s not a well known place.”

“So, you’re not interested in going to a popular destination!”

“I prefer going to places that are off the beaten track — they are less crowded, and I get all the peace and quiet I need.”

“The restaurant that Vikram took me to last weekend was off the beaten track, but the food was simply awesome. I’ll take you there sometime.”

“It’ll have to be after my trip.”

“Who are you going with? Ram and Ganesh, as usual?”

Fifth wheel

“You know the two of them are married now, right? I don’t think their wives would like it if I went along. I’ll probably end up feeling like a fifth wheel.”

“Fifth wheel? I’ve heard the expression ‘third wheel’, but not ‘fifth wheel’!”

“They both mean the same thing. When you refer to yourself as a ‘fifth wheel’, what you’re suggesting is that you find yourself in a situation where you feel unwelcome.”

“You feel as though the people around you don’t want you there. The others make you feel that you’re not a part of the group. You stick out like a sore thumb.”

“As a result, you’re ignored by all those around you. Like the fifth wheel in the trunk of a car, you’re not really required in the situation. You are superfluous. Whenever I go out with Ganesh and his sisters, I always feel like a fifth wheel.”

“My uncle moved into a senior citizen’s home. He said that he did not really enjoy staying with his son - he never felt he was part of the family. He felt more like a fifth wheel.”

“That’s how many old people feel nowadays. So, what are you going to do about your itchy feet?”

“I’ve no idea. I’m sure I’ll think of something.”

“If it’s something interesting, let me know.”

“Not a chance. I want some peace and quiet.”

* * * * *

Too often travel, instead of broadening the mind, merely lengthens the conversation. — Elizabeth Drew

The author teaches at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com