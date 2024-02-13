ADVERTISEMENT

ISB ranked first in India, 31st globally in FT Global MBA Ranking 2024  

February 13, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Indian School of Business says, at the Asia level, the ranking has gone up to 5, up from the 6th spot last year

The Hindu Bureau

Indian School of Business (ISB) ranks as the top B-school in India and among the best in the world in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2024.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in India and 31st globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024 released on February 12.

While consolidating its position as the best B-school in India, the global ranking is a substantial rise from 39 in 2023. At the Asia level, the ranking has gone up to 5, up from the 6th spot last year, ISB said.

The ranking highlights its strengths across various criteria such as research, alumni network and career services. Citing research as one of its major focus areas, ISB said it has been ranked number one in India on this parameter and globally 52nd, up from 61 last year. “This underlines ISB’s continued focus on the quality of research produced by the faculty. A stated mission of the school is to create and disseminate research-based knowledge that influences scholarship, practice and polity,” the B-school said.

“The consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking underscores ISB’s commitment to academic rigour, quality research and unparalleled alumni support and success,” said Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes.

In salary percentage increase, the B-school has been ranked number one globally. FT data says PGP candidates at ISB see a massive 229% rise in salaries, comparing before and after the course, it said.

“From leading the world in salary percentage increase to topping the charts in alumni network and career services, the ranking reaffirms our position as a global leader in management education,” he said.

