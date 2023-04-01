Is the Indian education ecosystem ready to introduce Metaverse into its study modules?

April 01, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

After many years, the Indian education system is gradually moving towards adopting a new approach to futuristic education for students. However, when it comes to concepts such as Metaverse, STEM, and Virtual Reality, things are still in a developmental phases.

For most Indian schools, textbook learning was the only way to impart education for the longest time. However, institutions across the country have become more aware of the urgency to shift the focus from textbooks to experiential learning and one that is powered by digital tools. Although this is still growing and, even as Metaverse technology and its framework exists, most Indian schools are moving towards using VR headsets, creating AR/VR content and more due to better Internet connectivity and accessibility of mobile phones. Amid this shift, there is a need for crucial resources to create AR/VR content and the quality of a structured approach that helps execute all these aspects together.

Customising education through immersive analytics and recommendation engines has been seen in the West for quite some time and is now picking up in India. Indian students today have access to a vast pool of knowledge and are no more just receivers of education. In fact they contribute equally to classroom activities. In order to cater to this and empower them to excel further, contemporary education is a top priority and institutions are building for the future with experiential and digital learning tools..

Challenges

One of the biggest challenges is the availability of good VR handsets. Developing high-quality content requires many vendors, expert educators and expensive technology. It will take some time before these are easily available to schools across India because the resources need to be built and put in place. Many schools are already using Google Cardboards and will slowly move into teaching through the Metaverse. Already teacher-training workshops, negotiations with expert vendors who provide Metaverse-enabled learning and building the right infrastructure has begun.

Although the Metaverse sounds like a revolutionary concept that will sweep away traditional modes of education, it alone cannot take the responsibility of holistic development of students. Despite all its advantages, nothing replaces the value of a physical environment and human interaction.

While learning through interactive formats boosts a student’s imagination and facilitates participation, it is the physical school environment that actually imparts cognitive learning and interpersonal skills. Hence, in many ways, Metaverse acts as an aid for teachers to improve the way a lesson is imparted, but cannot be the only resource to enhance the education system.

The writer is Co-Founder, and CEO of STEM Metaverse