Is prior work experience a must to succeed in an MBA?

April 27, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

According to recent reports, 2024 is turning out to be a challenged year in terms of placement for Indian Business Schools. Theories range from the global economic slowdown to doubts about whether the salaries are worth the investment. This apart, one pertinent question that has come up often is whether MBA aspirants should pursue the course only after a few years of working.

For and against

The arguments in support are compelling and range from the lack of real-world context limiting the value of the course, not being able to understand the criticality of people and relationships in effective execution to lack of collaboration and teamwork skills. The other side argues that B-School education aims to fix these issues through well-proven pedagogies and exposure to internships and real-life projects.

However, the real issue is that more than 65% of MBA graduates quit or change their roles within 12-18 months of their first job. In the long run, not all live up to the promise of their degree. Thus recruiters often feel that MBA graduates with prior experience may be more productive. However, this line of thinking has three limitations. One, there is no guarantee that the career path chosen after the MBA will be relevant to the prior work experience. Second, there is no proof that outstanding performance in B-Schools translates into career success. Finally, the harsh truth of employee retention is that people take jobs because of the company but leave because of their managers. Therefore, there is limited evidence that recruiting MBAs with prior work experience will resolve the ‘real’ challenges of the recruiters.

Resolution

What, then, could be an effective resolution of the issues around performance and retention? Again there are three aspects:

Identify passion: B-Schools need specific interventions to help students identify job roles that align with their passion and strengths. For example, students often say they want a career in finance but don’t know whether it’s in Banking or Capital Markets or Financial Analytics or in the finance function of a large corporate.

Focussed curriculum: B-School curriculums often provide functional knowledge and do not equip students to be successful in their first jobs. This must change! We forget that MBAs fresh out of school don’t get hired to lead functions; they are hired into roles such as Key Account Managers or Credit Officers. Most B-Schools lack both the will and the know-how to create focussed courses that need to last for at least two terms preparing students for these roles.

Industry link: B-Schools need to actively collaborate with industries to impart management education. Summer internships and capstone projects are not enough. What we need is a structured involvement of industry in designing and delivering a career-specific curriculum as well as research involving faculty and industry in solving real-world problems and bringing them into the classrooms.

Having said all this, one cannot deny that prior work experience can make a significant difference to learner outcomes in management education. But to believe that it is an elixir for all challenges facing recruiters from B-Schools is at best wishful thinking!

The writer is a Professor at Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM)