Is fun overrated in learning?

November 26, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Ask any accomplished artist, industrialist or anyone who made a mark in their craft whether all phases of learning were fun. If you believe learning should be fun, think about what happens when the fun stops.

When you learn graphic design, jumping into an app is fun; undoubtedly a good start. But, graphic design as a domain is broader than any specific technology or software. So, if you fail to advance from the app, you are stuck with the wrong reference point. After all, education is not an app. Sadly, if you anticipate lot of fun, you are less likely to be an expert in any area soon.

Enjoyable learning

Quoting scientific studies, the Internet reiterates that learning should be fun. But when you go to the original studies, they speak about enjoyable learning, not fun. The studies extoll the value of positive experiences and avoidance of negative emotions such as boredom, confusion, and anxiety.

Learning and fun are not opposites. Learning can be fun, but fun should not be the target of learning. An increasing effort to make everything fun sets up students for failure. According to Dan Kent, a teacher, learning becomes fun by realising and experiencing how much fun knowing is.

Learning as fun is promoted as an attempt to make students independent and self-reliant. The concept is founded in individualistic cultures which are currently under question. If we want independent, self-sufficient children and youth, we must give them the tools and knowledge. That requires challenge, direction and an understanding that learning will not always be fun, says Michael F. Mascolo, a professor of Psychology. The truly independent and self-reliant child knows that learning can be challenging and even painful.

But learning does not have to be boring. Contagious laughter and humour come naturally in any high-energy learning situation. Fun is not a problem; the search for fun almost as a necessity in education is the problem.

Playful pedagogies

Fun is different from play, enjoyment, and meaning. Play is one of the most brain-friendly methods of learning. Play entails taking chances, trying new things, and pushing the boundaries of our ability. Playful pedagogies open doors to creating knowledge.

On the contrary, what you get from an amusement park is fun. What you feel after a personal discovery is enjoyment. What you get from a well-lived life is meaning. It is the joy of mastery, the pleasure of competence, that gives enjoyment and meaning. Preparing a student to anticipate fun in learning is inviting them to be naïve.

Game-based learning environments and gamification are different approaches to learning and their efficiency depends on their design. Irrespective of the pedagogy, fun should not be the focus. It is no more than clickbait to introduce a topic. The pressure to make learning fun in the name of engagement undermines learning.

Learning may be difficult because you may not understand many exciting things until you first grasp certain boring things. Fun is a poor substitute to measure any educational process. At best, fun appears as a by-product. The real challenge is rediscovering the love for learning.

So, let us spend more time exposing students to the excitement and beauty of learning rather than making extra efforts to make things fun. Meaning-making and value-finding can guide other class components such as games, movements, hands-on projects, collaboration, real-world cases, reflective activities and virtual spaces. The effort can be supported by feedback, alternative methods to assess student engagement and the use of thinking tools. Finally, the entire process can be augmented with technology.

The idea is to paint a realistic picture of the complexity of the modern world and to equip the student to find his/her way. That is where educational energy gets a better return on investment for an uncertain future. So let fun take a back seat.

Views expressed are personal

The writer is Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission.