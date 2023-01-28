Invest in yourself

I completed my B.Tech in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering(MME) with a CGPA of around six. I would like to do an M.S. in Germany. Which universities should I apply to? Shiba

Dear Shiba,

The academic requirement for an M.S. In Germany as an international student is a minimum CGPA of 5.0. The international programmes are taught in English and are significantly fewer in number. Hence, it is quite competitive. Some popular universities offering M.S. in Mechanical are RWTH Aachen University, Ruhr University of Bochum, University of Stuttgart, Technical University of Munich, Technical University of Darmstadt, Leibniz University of Hannover, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, University of Hamburg, Technical University of Dortmund and University of Duisburg, Essen.

My son completed his B. A. (Hon) in Economics and is doing his Master’s. He loves the subject and, while we support him, we are concerned about his future prospects. What are his options? – Patil

Dear Patil,

M.A Economics is a great course. Your son can decide across a varied profile such as being a financial risk investment analyst, a stockbroker, an economic analyst, an associate researcher, a senior business analyst, an economist, a trade analyst, an accountant, a financial consultant or a planner, or even a teacher/professor.

I am 26 and completed my Bachelor’s in Tourism Studies in 2019. I have around two years of experience in the travel industry and am eager to do my Master’s. But, I am confused between History and Political Science. Some say an MBA would offer better career options. Shubham

Dear Shubham,

You haven’t said which subject you enjoy the most. History covers the political, social, economic, scientific, artistic, cultural, technical, religious and military developments of a period and helps us understand how society has been shaped over time. Political Science studies politics and power from domestic, international, and comparative perspectives. It entails a detailed understanding of political ideas, ideologies, policies, institutions, processes, classes, government, law, diplomacy, strategy, war and so on. Given that you have a Bachelor’s in Tourism Studies and two years of experience in the travel industry, it would make sense to perhaps consider an MBA, which will give you fundamental management knowledge. You will also get a holistic view across areas such as marketing, finance, sales, and accounting while developing vital soft skills and leadership skills. You can then decide on which specialisation to consider to pursue.

I am a Science stream student, but, during the lockdown, I developed an interest in Law and International Relations. I am now preparing for the CLAT. I am also considering attempting the UPSC, given my interest in IR. What else can I do to pursue my interest in IR? Also, which universities can I apply to? Tejdeep

Dear Tejdeep,

Some essential attributes to pursue IR are good language and communication ability, analytical, organisational and social and interpersonal skills. You will also need a Master’s in IR, relevant work experience and some international experience too. Try and read up and attend online classes on Economics, Politics and Government, Public Policy, Global Conflicts, Global Security, Environmental Sustainability and so on. Some of the best colleges for graduation in IR are St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai; University of Delhi (DU), New Delhi; Jai Hind College, Mumbai; Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi; Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), New Delhi; St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata; Madras Christian College (MCC), Chennai; Christ University, Bangalore; Banasthali Vidyapith, Jaipur; and Miranda House College, New Delhi.