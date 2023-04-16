Introduce cybersecurity courses in the Class 9 and 10 curriculum

April 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

According to the NordVPN 2021 report, India scored only 51.2 out of 100 on the Cybersecurity Literacy test. Though the country boasts millions of tech-minded youths who proudly participate in the global revolution, it scored 14 points below the passing marks. After the pandemic transformed the country’s education sector and online education became the norm, cybersecurity has become an important issue for educators and students. Many educators believe that cybersecurity should be included in the curriculum from Class 9 onwards as they feel that training teenagers will offer multiple benefits, not just for the youngsters but also for society at large.

Benefits

With most students being interested in technology, introducing cybersecurity in the curriculum helps them prepare for the future. There is also an increasing demand for cybersecurity experts. As per the 2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the world is currently facing a shortage of 3.4 million skilled individuals in the industry. Hence, students enrolling in a cybersecurity course can be assured of higher income and recognition than other developers. Another aspect is that learning about cybersecurity will help develop their critical thinking skills.

With cybersecurity becoming a part of industries such as fintech, cryptocurrency, banking, information technology, health, education and others, the opportunities are plenty. Every government and private organisation that runs its business online will need a security upgrade to avoid data losses and cyber breaches. Apart from learning how to keep themselves and their systems safe, youngsters will also be able to solve complex problems and contribute to keeping others safe as well.

Course design

Cybersecurity requires practical hands-on knowledge, therefore the course must allow students to explore the vast realm of online security. Many training institutions have begun implementing a 60:40 ratio for comprehensive teaching. The faculty or trainer must stay updated with the latest methods and techniques that cybercriminals use.

Depending on the learner’s level, the courses can be divided into beginner, undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These must cover the fundamentals of cybersecurity, awareness of cyber crimes, and ongoing threats from attackers. Progressively, students can learn concepts such as network security, operating system, digital forensics, project management, computer ethics, and privacy, among others. They can also learn about cyber law, risk analysis, secure software design, security in telecommunications, data mining and more.

Classes can be arranged as virtual lectures and then followed by some live projects to sustain student interest. While cybersecurity courses have been included in MBA programmes, they should be part of other non-technical courses as well. Students who do not pursue technical streams after Class 10 should also be given chances to opt for a career in cybersecurity.

The writer is CEO and MD, Jetking Infotrain