Into an automated world

02 January 2021 18:34 IST

Engineer, technician, sales, operator or software developer... studying robotics will enable you to contribute to the technology-driven world

In a constantly changing world, robotics is becoming a cause of change. It has emerged as a major science, independent of other branches, and become a specialisation to pursue. Let us look at five careers that involve the study of robotics.

Robotics engineer: Handles the creation and designing of several products and plays a key role in deciding the placement of sensors, which help a robot identify its surroundings and work around the place accordingly. In addition, the testing and refining of the robot’s functions, also come under the purview of the robotics engineer.

Robotics technician: This role involves testing and repairing the robotic systems and being in touch with customers who need and use them regularly. This makes a robotics technician the crucial link between the customers and the robotics engineers. One needs an associate degree or a vocational programme in robotics or other allied subjects.

Sales engineer: He/She is in charge of selling the complex machines and convincing the customer of the product’s value. Familiarity with the operation and design of the products will help sell the product and take feedback for improvement. A Bachelor’s degree in subjects related to robotics will help give the knowledge required. This is a good option for those who enjoy travelling.

Software developer: Competent software is essential for the robot to function successfully. A software developer will have to work on programming languages, virus detection and protection to help translate human language into machine language to ensure the robots do exactly what is required.

Robotics operator: While robots can reduce human effort and save time, they cannot do it independent of human involvement. They need constant and consistent controlling and monitoring. This is where a robotics operator becomes important. He/she is the primary contact for customers and will either solve the problem or connect them to the engineer or technician in case that is required.

