Internships

Graphic Designer Intern at RISEVERTISE MEDIA LLP

Category: Advertising

Location: Mumbai

Stipend: ₹5,000 - ₹10,000/month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH766

Content Creator Intern at Yaabot Internship

Category: Content Writing/Journalism

Location: Work from home

Stipend: ₹1,000 - ₹4,000/month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH768

Digital Marketing Intern at Travels Mantra

Category: Social Media/SEO

Location: Delhi

Stipend: ₹2,500 - ₹3,000/month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH769

Pravah ICS Volunteer Intern at PRAVAH

Category: NGO/Volunteer

Location: Ajmer/Udaipur

Stipend: ₹700/week

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH770

