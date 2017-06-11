Internships for June 12

1. UI/UX Designer Intern at Peach Studio
Category: Graphic Design/Art Work/Illustrator
Location: Chennai
Stipend: ₹5,000 - ₹10,000 per month
Eligibility: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH801
2. Content Writing Intern at Gift a Life Agricare Private Limited
Category: Content Writing/Journalism
Location: Work from home
Stipend: ₹1,000/month
Eligibility: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH802
3. Business Development (Sales) Intern at Tea Treasure
Category: Sales/Business Development
Location: Delhi
Stipend: ₹8,000 - ₹12,000/month
Eligibility: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH803
4. Student Support Associate Intern at Twenty19
Category: Client Servicing/Customer Support
Location: Coimbatore
Stipend: ₹6,000 - ₹8,000/month
Eligibility: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH804
Courtesy: www.twenty19.com
