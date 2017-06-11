Internships Education

Internships for June 12

1. UI/UX Designer Intern at Peach Studio

Category: Graphic Design/Art Work/Illustrator

Location: Chennai

Stipend: ₹5,000 - ₹10,000 per month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH801

2. Content Writing Intern at Gift a Life Agricare Private Limited

Category: Content Writing/Journalism

Location: Work from home

Stipend: ₹1,000/month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH802

3. Business Development (Sales) Intern at Tea Treasure

Category: Sales/Business Development

Location: Delhi

Stipend: ₹8,000 - ₹12,000/month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH803

4. Student Support Associate Intern at Twenty19

Category: Client Servicing/Customer Support

Location: Coimbatore

Stipend: ₹6,000 - ₹8,000/month

Eligibility: All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH804

Courtesy: www.twenty19.com

