Internships for January 1

IT solution development intern at Dalisoft Technologies
Category: Internet of things
Location: Gurugram, Bengaluru
Stipend: ₹5,000/month
Who can apply: UG computer science or IT students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH911
Content writing intern at Orange Octopus
Category: Content writing / journalism
Location: Delhi
Stipend: ₹1,000-₹4,000/month
Who can apply: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH912
Business Development & Marketing intern at The Souled Store
Category: Marketing
Location: Work from home
Stipend: ₹1,500-₹10,000/month
Who can apply: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH913
Marketing intern at Greatfour Systems
Category: Market research/analytics
Location: Hyderabad
Stipend: ₹5,000-₹10,000/month
Who can apply: All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH914
Courtesy: www.twenty19.com
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor