Internships for December 25

Graphic Designer Intern at Incentius

Category: Web dev.

Location: Pune

Stipend:

₹3,000-5,000/month

Eligibility:All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH915

HR Intern at Impresario

Category:HR/Recruitment

Location: Work from home

Stipend: ₹11,000/month

Eligibility:All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH916

Digital Marketing Intern at Twenty19

Category:Social Media/SEO

Location: Coimbatore

Stipend:

₹10,000/month

Eligibility:All students

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH917

Operations Intern at Precious 3D

Category:Mechanical Engineering

Location: Chennai

Stipend: ₹7,000/month

Eligibility: B.E/B.Tech

http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH918

Courtesy: www.twenty19.com

