Internships for December 25

Graphic Designer Intern at Incentius
Category: Web dev.
Location: Pune
Stipend:
₹3,000-5,000/month
Eligibility:All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH915
HR Intern at Impresario
Category:HR/Recruitment
Location: Work from home
Stipend: ₹11,000/month
Eligibility:All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH916
Digital Marketing Intern at Twenty19
Category:Social Media/SEO
Location: Coimbatore
Stipend:
₹10,000/month
Eligibility:All students
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH917
Operations Intern at Precious 3D
Category:Mechanical Engineering
Location: Chennai
Stipend: ₹7,000/month
Eligibility: B.E/B.Tech
http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH918
Courtesy: www.twenty19.com
