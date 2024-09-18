Infosys, IIT Madras, others join AI Alliance

The AI Alliance on Wednesday said it has expanded its membership to seven new members from India namely Infosys, AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2023, the AI Alliance is a global community technology developers, researchers and industry leaders dedicated to advancing safe and responsible AI through open innovation. The new members join existing founding members IBM, Meta, and IIT Bombay.

"By joining the AI Alliance, these organisations will be able to tap into global expertise and a collaborative network that will enable them to tackle the ethical and technical challenges of AI for India head-on, and in an open manner," said Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India and CTO IBM India and South Asia.

Meta India vice president and head of public policy, Shivnath Thukral said the inclusion of Indian organisations in the alliance underscores India's growing influence in the global AI landscape.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.