Infosys, IIT Madras, others join AI Alliance

Updated - September 18, 2024 08:36 pm IST

PTI
A view of IIT Madras in Chennai | Photo: B. Velankanni Raj/ The Hindu

The AI Alliance on Wednesday said it has expanded its membership to seven new members from India namely Infosys, AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI.

Founded in 2023, the AI Alliance is a global community technology developers, researchers and industry leaders dedicated to advancing safe and responsible AI through open innovation. The new members join existing founding members IBM, Meta, and IIT Bombay.

"By joining the AI Alliance, these organisations will be able to tap into global expertise and a collaborative network that will enable them to tackle the ethical and technical challenges of AI for India head-on, and in an open manner," said Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India and CTO IBM India and South Asia.

Meta India vice president and head of public policy, Shivnath Thukral said the inclusion of Indian organisations in the alliance underscores India's growing influence in the global AI landscape.


