News from the world of education - February 11, 2022

11 February 2022 09:08 IST

Information on webinars, research, partnerships and more from schools and colleges.

Masterclass on Careers in Business

Great Learning will host a one-hour free Masterclass on Careers in Business’ on February 12 at 11.00 a.m. The session is meant for those who want to understand the critical skills that will help amplify human capital with respect to the global market, emerging business careers, and offer insights on summer courses and internships. Conducted by Prof Wayne Read (Lecturer and Academic Coordinator of Work Integrated Learning and Professor in Marketing and Management at Deakin Business School), the programme will offer expert tips on potential career paths and how to build an optimal profile for business aspirants. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9716438897650/WN_q3R1xwF-S6Sy72s6nGZafQ

Webinar on research

How does one evaluate and use information for effective research? Scholarly Global presents a complimentary webinar on College Level Research in Physics with Prof. Doros Petasis. On February 19 at 7.30 pm Register on: https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

AI to predict COVID

Researchers from IIT-Jodhpur have developed an explainable Artificial Intelligence solution to predict COVID-19 from chest x-rays. They have proposed a deep learning-based algorithm called COMiT-Net, which not only predicts whether the chest x-ray has COVID-19 pneumonia or not, but is also capable of identifying the infected regions in the lungs. A research paper was published in the journal Pattern Recognition (Volume 122).

World Education Day Fair 2022

Internshala Trainings organised the World Education Day Fair 2022 online on the theme #KaroZiddAageBadhneKi. The motive bwas to encourage students to build their skills with practical-based online learning. Participatns also got to interact with Padma Shri awardee Professor H.C. Verma and music composer and social worker Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean.

Teachmint acquires MyClassCampus

Teachmint announced the acquisition of MyClassCampus, an educational ERP player that enables campuses with end-to-end digitisation of their operations, management and communication. With this, Teachmint expands its offerings for schools and institutes by combining a deep ERP software with its own Management System. This deal marks Teachmint’s fourth acquisition afterTeachmore, Teachee India team and Airlearn.

Geekster announces expansion plans

Ed-tech company Geekster has announced an ambitious target to upskill over 1,000 students in the next two quarters under Full Stack Web Development Programme and expanding its manpower by 50% in order to reach a wider audience.

Quick implementation of NEP

Speaking at the Higher Education Leader’s Summit organised by ObserveNow in partnership with CollPoll and Dalham, Dr. Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University, called for quick implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). He stressed the need for amendment of state private university acts in consonance with NEP, design the National Higher Education Regulatory Council with care and work out its relationship with the State Higher Education Councils.

AICTE collaborates with KVIC

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced its association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) with an aim to provide students (UG and PG) with internship opportunities and build entrepreneurial skills. Students can get in touch with KVIC state/ divisional offices and on selection will get to work across different departments of their interest. Additionally, the internship opportunities with KVIC will also be uploaded on AICTE internship portal.

NIPS Hotel Management Institute wins award

NIPS Hotel Management Institute has been awarded with Eastern India’s No. 1 Hotel Management College Award by Education Leadership Award-2021. This is the eight year consecutive year that the institute has won this award. Earlier, it received the Best International Placement Award for 2019-20 and the Best Institute of the Year from CMO Asia Magazine, Singapore.

At IIM-Bangalore

The Mizuho India Japan Study Centre (MIJSC) hosted a Meijin-Samvad (Expert Conversations) at IIM Bangalore recently. Prof. Kazem Vafadari, Division Head of Tourism and Hospitality (THP) at the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Japan and Dr. Nimit Chowdhary, Professor of Tourism & Hospitality Management in Jamia Millia Islamia, spoke about ‘Reinventing Tourism in a Post Pandemic World: Lessons from India and Japan’ in a discussion moderated by Saideep Rathnam, COO of MIJSC.

The Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bangalore hosted the first lecture in the series, ‘Inequality Conversations’ recently. The first talk on ‘Environmental Inequality’ was delivered by Dr. Arpit Shah, faculty in the Public Policy area at IIM Bangalore. Another lecture in this series was ‘Review of Taxation Policy’, delivered by Prof. NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of RBI and Senior Fellow at IIM Bangalore. He emphasised that it is important to understand the different dimensions of inequality in order to appreciate the efficaciousness of taxation policies followed in different parts of the world.

Students of IIM Bangalore’s Women in Management (WiM) club hosted the seventh edition of the Women Leadership Summit, which they described as “an opportunity to reflect on ways to view and shape our success from examples set by dynamic women leaders”. Built on the theme ‘Reimagining Future Generations’, the summit, in online mode, featured talks by Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder of Entreprenaari and Co-founder of Aara Health, and Madhura Dasgupta Sinha, Founder and CEO of Aspire for Her, and a panel discussion featuring Nithya Balasubramanian, Director, AB Bernstein; Tanya Biswas and Sujata Biswas, founders of Suta, and Susan Thomas (IRS), Director, NIFT.

App for competitive exams

Ed-tech company Wonderslate has launched Prepjoy, an app to help aspirants crack entrance and competitive exams in Hindi as well as English. The app is useful for current affairs, general awareness, general knowledge, general studies, Indian and global environment, national and international updates, and others. Prepjoy gives a platform to read about and test onself with the unique Current Affairs Game.

FORE achieves 100% placement

New Delhi-based FORE School of Management achieved 100% placement for the current batch of 2020-22. Industry engagement through placements, internships, guest lectures, seminars live projects, mentoring sessions and MDPs offered students to showcase their talent and also learn about expectations and requirements. Reruiting companies were from diverse sectors such as Automobiles, Banking, Consulting, FMCG, FSI, IT/ITES, Logistics, Education, FMCD, and Manufacturing.

Conference on Inclusive Education

Lighthouse Learning organised a two-day National Conference on Inclusive Education in collaboration with SNDT Women’s University’s, Department of Special Education. The conference had over 5000 registered delegates including parents and members of the teaching community across the country. The aim was to raise awareness about good practises globally on access, engagement, empowerment and enablement of Children with Special Education Needs. Speakers included Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO - Lighthouse Learning and Dr. M.N.G. Mani, General Secretary & CEO ICEVI, Department of Special Education, SNDT Women’s University.

Sunstone Eduversity hosts session on skills gap

Sunstone Eduversity organised the first of its ‘HireEd Roundtable Series’ to provide a forum for leaders in education and human resources to engage in constructive dialogue about India's skills gap. The session titled 'Fueling India's Next Growth Chapter: Building Industry-Aligned Talentscape' focused on how the sector is moving toward Digital Transformation with hybrid and blended modes of learning in class. The panelists also briefly discussed the state of India's skill gap, skill development, and employment skills.

Skillsoft releases learning report

Skillsoft released its Lean Into Learning: 2021 Annual Learning Report, exploring the top challenges and opportunities facing today’s workforce, as well as trends in learning and development and the role it plays in transforming organisations and employees. The report can be found at https://www.skillsoft.com/leanintolearning2021

Narayana Group ties up with Financepeer

Narayana Group of Institutions has introduced a fee-financing model with xero cost EMI for around 50,000 students. For this the group teamed up with Financepeer, which will provide a facility for parents to pay their child’s education fee in multiple parts at zero additional cost. Financepeer is also offering free insurance facility to the students that will ensure security to their education.

Global Debate Competition held

SAI International School Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, hosted a Global Debate Competition recently to instil the 21st century skills of communication, collaboration and critical thinking in students. Students participating from across 10 countries and 49 schools participated. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, was the Guest of Honour at the closing ceremony and the eynote speaker was Hemanth Bharatha Chakravarthy, National Debate Team, India Runner Up, World Schools Debating Championships and Chairperson of Events, Harvard College Debating Union.

Felicitation ceremony

Institute of Management Studies, Noida organised a felicitation ceremony for university toppers. Actor and social activist Neha Sharma and Dr. Hari Krishna Maram chairman of Vision Digital India were present at the event. Akanksha secured first position among BCA students while Mannu Sahu secured first among Journalism students.

Competition for teen innovators

The Indian Public School (TIPS) held a disruptive pitch competition in partnership with Clever Harvey, where teen innovators battled it out in Shark Tank-style. Students presented their unique ideas to win internships, mentorship opportunities and a grand prize of Rs.25,000. Of the 260 students that participated, 10 finalist teams presented their ideas in the Online Innovation Summit to a jury of industry insiders including Ritik Singh Panwar, Secretary E-Cell IIT Roorkee, and Partha Chakroborthy, Founder of Suprbeing and Tactyq.

Ingenium finalists announced

QuEST Global announced the top 10 finalists of its engineering innovation contest ‘Ingenium’, an initiative aimed at fostering innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset amongst engineering students. The finalists include teams from P.E.S. Institute of Technology (PESIT), MVJ College of Engineering (MVJCE), CMR Institute of Technology, P. E. S. College of Engineering (PESCE), and PES University in Karnataka. They also include teams from Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology, and Amal Jyothi College of Engineering (AJCE) from Kerala; along with Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Bennett University, and Vel Tech University from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu respectively. The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony this evening.

CENTA sees growth

Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), announced that they have 600,000 active teachers using the platform. CENTA offers certifications that assess teachers' competencies and helps bridge the gap between motivated teachers and better opportunities – preference in private school recruitment, creation of resource person pools in governments, supplemental earnings and so on. CENTA has the potential to add $2 billion to the economy by solving the problem of consistent, high-quality teacher supply.