News from the world of education: January 25, 2022

25 January 2022 12:54 IST

Panel on Tourism Recovery in the Post-Pandemic World

IIMB’s Mizuho India Japan Study Centre will host a panel on Tourism Recovery in the Post-Pandemic World as part of its inaugural event in the ‘Meijin-Samvad’ a.k.a ‘Expert-Conversation’ series. Prof. Kazem Vafadari, Division Head of Tourism and Hospitality (THP) at the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Japan, and Dr. Nimit Chowdhary, Professor, Dept. of Tourism and Hospitality Management in Jamia Millia Islamia, India, will speak on Reinventing Tourism in a Post-Pandemic World: Lessons from India and Japan, on January 27 from 3.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m IST. Register at https://bit.ly/3FgmN29. Watch live at https://youtu.be/hU_ZVyOKmxM

IMS Ghaziabad hosts programmes for students

IMS Ghaziabad hosted an online session on Entrepreneurship Development and Dream Fulfilment for PGDM students. The expert speaker was Frederic Sebastian Widell, VP and Head of South Asia and Managing Director- India, Oriflame.

The institute also organised a Management Development Programme on Strategic Framework to Analyse Supply Chain through AI and ML. Prof. Sunil Luthra from Ch. Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jhajjar, and Prof. R.K.Singh, MDI, Gurgaon, participated.

math+ + Learning programme

The U.S.-based ed-tech start-up {igebra.ai} has launched a programme called math++ that blends Maths with Data and AI thinking, to empower students to meet the demands of the rapidly advancing digital world. The Math++ Dots package is designed specifically for students from Classes 1 to 4 and launched in India at a price of ₹4999. Visit https://igebra.ai/ for details.

GITAM (Deemed-to-be-University) extends ISDC partnership

GITAM (Deemed-to-be-University) recently extended its International Skill Development Corporation partnership to its Bengaluru campus by signing a MoU to provide degree programmes integrated with global professional qualifications. The partnership focuses on delivering quality education and skill development programmes and trainings, aimed at equipping students with future-ready career skills and expertise.

TISS Placements

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) ODCL, Mumbai, had a successful final placement season for the Batch of 2022. The average CTC for this batch increased by 40% from the previous year. Roles on offer were Management Consulting, HR Strategy, Human Resource Business Partner (HRBP), and Learning and Development Partner.

SSN College of Engineering concludes phase-1 placements

SSN Institutions recently concluded the first phase its placements cycle with a 40% increase in average salary offered during the first phase, compared to 2021. A total of 771 students secured placement at globally renowned companies like Google, Atlassian, Amazon, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, Silicon Labs, Cisco, and more.

ASDC and Hero MotoCorp expand partnership

The Automotive Skills Development Council and Hero MotoCorp recently collaborated to develop a Two-Wheeler Preventive Maintenance and Repair course, which has been approved by the National Council of Vocational Education and Training in the apprenticeship portal. It has been designed for 63 days of theory and practicals at the approved Skill Development Center. This will be followed by 14 days of on-the-job training at authorised two-wheeler service centres.

LearnFest on Seamless Learning

OrangeSlates and All India Educators Forum recently hosted their first Learn Fest, which had 27,000 participants. The theme was Seamless Learning Experiences. Sessions were held on pedagogy, Implementation of NEP in the Classroom, Strategies to help learners how to learn among others. Every participant received a Digital Goodie Bag worth ₹15,000 and about 1,000 learning minutes throughout the day.

NEH grant awarded

Ashoka University recently announced that Johannes Burgers, faculty in English and Digital Humanities, was recently co-awarded a $1,47,000 grant from National Endowment for the Humanities for a project on Teaching and Learning William Faulkner in the Digital Age. Dr. Burgers will co-direct the digital humanities project with Prof. Christopher Rieger of Southeast Missouri State University and Prof. Worthy Martin of the University of Virginia will serve as director of technology.

Antler India Fellowship

The India arm of Antler recently announced 19 student entrepreneurs as a part of the inaugural Antler India Fellowship cohort. It received over 2,400 applications from across the country, covering 375+ cities and 700+ colleges. The chosen student entrepreneurs gain access to a hands-on programme, facilitated by domain experts and founders, spanning idea validation, user research, product, engineering and marketing. Mentors include Suchita Salwan (Founder, LBB), Varun Khona (Founder, HeadOut) and Ankit Gupta (Founder, Quizizz) among others.

Anant Fellow bags the Global Student prize

Jeremiah Thoronka, an Anant Fellow of Climate Action at Anant National University, was recently awarded the Global Student Prize 2021 of $1,00,000 by Chegg.org at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris. A student from Sierra Leone, he was recognised for making a real impact on learning through clean energy invention for his device that uses kinetic energy from the traffic and pedestrians to generate clean power.

National Start-up Day celebrated

The AICTE and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell recently celebrated the National Start-up Day and highlighted 75 innovative technologies with start-up potential to receive grants assistance, mentorship, and incubation linkage support. These innovations were part of the e-exhibition held during the Innovation Week that started on January 10, where more than 500 innovations and start-ups showcased their work virtually.

IIT Kanpur approves two new departments

IIT Kanpur recently approved the setting up two new departments in Design, and Space Science and Astronomy, making the total tally to 20 academic departments. The decision was taken on the Board of Governors meeting to approve a proposal for transforming the existing Design Programme into a full-fledged department and setting up a new Department of Space Science and Astronomy devoted to the broad field of Space, Planetary, Astronomical Sciences and Engineering.

Griffins International School wins Business Plan Competition

Simran Acharya, a class XI Commerce student of Griffins International School, Kharagpur, recently won the first prize at The Business Plan Competition conducted by the Paschim Medinipur District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PMDCCI), as part of 9th District Industrial Trade Fair. More than 30 students from five schools and two colleges of Paschim Medinipur District participated.

EHL Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne becomes EHL Hospitality Business School

On the occasion of its 128th anniversary, EHL Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne recently changed its name to EHL Hospitality Business School. This new name emphasises the managerial nature of the various hospitality professions for which EHL trains its students and confirms the academic status and international footprint of the institution.

Chhattisgarh MSME Resilience Award 2021

IIIT-Naya Raipur recently undertook a study with the support of the State Planning Commission Chhattisgarh to understand the resilience strategies (innovative practices) applied by MSMEs/Start-ups in Chhattisgarh during COVID-19, to overcome the challenges faced due to the temporary freezing of business. Ten finalists were felicitated.

NMIMS celebrates its 19th University Day

SVKM’s NMIMS recently celebrated the 19th University Day. Vikram Jaisinghani, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Logistics Ltd. and alumnus of NMIMS MBA 1989 batch was the chief guest. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Pro Vice Chancellors Sharad Mhaiskar and Meena Chintamaneni were present.

IIT-Roorkee research

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, led by Prof. Pranita P Sarangi, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, have shown the role of specific immune cell markers on the outcomes of severe infection and sepsis. This study, funded by the BioCARe Women Scientist grant and Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award grant from the Department of Biotechnology, GoI, was published in The Journal of Immunology and presented at the international conferences organised by the Indian Immunology Society (Immunocon-2019).

Kailash Satyarthi and Jeffrey Sachs receive honorary doctorate

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) recently conferred its first Honorary Doctorates on Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, and Jeffrey Sachs, Global Economist for Sustainable Development, during a virtual ceremony. Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma), the Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was part of the event. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, participated through video conference.