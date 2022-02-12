News from world of education: February 12, 2022

12 February 2022 13:57 IST

Information on student achievements, webinars, MoUs and other events from schools and colleges.

TFI collaborates with BCG

Teach For India collaborated with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for a case study on India Needs To Learn: A Case for Keeping Schools Open. Teach for India and BCG compared how other countries and some Indian states have dealt with continuing education through COVID. The report captures key findings from this study and the imperatives for India to build back better. The recommendations have been developed in consultation with and have been endorsed by 35+ organisations in the education space and are also supported by multiple public health leaders.

Baking-related vocational courses

The Food Industry Capacity & Skill Initiative (FICSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indo German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) for dual bakery training according to set standards of German Dual System. The developed curriculum will be based on the needs of the Indian market and include the best practices from the German training standards.

AI tech to improve spoken English

ELSA, a company that uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their spoken English, announced the availability of its proprietary AI-enabled API technology, which integrates into any language learning solution to develop an English-speaking feature with automated speech recognition and interactive teaching. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3HLQpGJ

Survey on managing money

A new survey by Maths learning app Countingwell has revealed that understanding of basic financial concepts like interest on loans or savings is astonishingly poor among a majority of middle-school students, even though these concepts are covered in their curriculum. The nationwide survey of 418 students between Class 6 and Class 8 found that about 50% of students lacked knowledge about basic financial concepts.

At Amity

Amity School of Engineering Technology, Amity University, Noida, organised CONFLUENCE’ 2022, a virtual IEEE-Sponsored International Conference on the theme “Cloud Computing, Data Science & Engineering”. Speakers included Manish Tewari, CIO, Fractal; Dr. Anant Agarwal, Founder & CEO, edX; Dr. J. Ramkumar, Professor, IIT Kanpur; and Deepak Talwar, National Security Officer, Microsoft.

Amity University Online partnered with TCS iON to help students of BCA and MCA programmes become industry-ready with specialisations in Cloud and Security, Data Analytics, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Machine Learning. Assured remote internships and placement assistance will be given.

Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, organised an orientation programme to mark the launch of the new session for PhD Scholars (January 2022) session. A total of 245 students were selected for this batch, which included 160 female research scholars and 85 male scholars.

MESC signs MoU with MCNUJC

The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) at MESC office, Jasola, New Delhi to strengthen the existing programmes and offer industry-oriented new ones embedded with On-Job Training (OJT) and Apprenticeship as per the NEP 2020.

Unacademy forms Grievance Redressal Council

Unacademy announced the formation of ‘Unacademy Grievance Redressal Council’ (UGRC), chaired by Dr. Rajan Saxena. UGRC will provide a three-tiered redressal system, with external independent oversight, and will be open to everyone, irrespective of whether they are paid subscribers, learners accessing Unacademy’s free content, or general users.

A solar system game

Yakshit Agarwal, a class 2 student of 21K School, has designed a Solar System game on the Scratch portal that enables students to learn and explore different planets of the galaxy. While playing the game, one can use the arrow keys to move the rocket around and learn facts about planets and also protect the rocket from purple aliens.