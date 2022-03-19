Scholarships: March 19, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Charpak Master’s Programme

An initiative from Campus France India to support meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to residing Indian nationals within 30 years of age at the time of application. The candidates must be currently enrolled/have studied at an Indian institution of higher learning or a young professional employed in a company for a duration of maximum three years at the time of application and be ready to take a course in France.

Prizes and rewards: Tuition fee waiver up to €5,000 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: March 28

b4s.in/edge/CMP9

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC

An initiative from the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age on April 1 of the selection year. They must belong to Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Denotified Nomadic or Semi-Nomadic Tribes/ Landless Agricultural Labourers/ Traditional Artisans category and fulfil the specified academic requirements and have an annual income of less than ₹8 lakhs.

Prizes and rewards: Annual maintenance allowance of $15,400 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

b4s.in/edge/OSC7

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indians who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Selected candidates may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’, which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies.

Eligibility: Candidates should be Indians, not older than 45 years as June 30 and have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR be in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Those entering second year of overseas study are also eligible. Applicable only if the course duration is at least two years and one full academic year remains at time of scholarship award.

Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and their course must be recognised as a Graduate Programme (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Prizes and rewards: Loan scholarship up to ₹10 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: March 21

b4s.in/edge/JNT1

