Scholarships - March 12, 2022

Information on financial aid for students.

DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2022

This is an opportunity for women students through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), DRDO HQ.

Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals pursuing UG/PG courses in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/Space Engineering and Rocketry/ Aircraft Engineering/ Avionics and have taken admission in the first year of the current academic year (2021-22.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1,86,000 per annum

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/RDO1

Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) 2022

This is an opportunity offered by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) to faculty members.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens below 45 years of age at the time of submission of application and hold a Ph.D. in Science OR M.S./ M.D. in Medicine OR M.E./ M.Tech. degree in Engineering/Technology. Age relaxation of five years will be given to SC, ST, OBC, physically challenged and women candidates.

Prizes and rewards: ₹60,000 per annum and other benefits

Deadline: March 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/ARE1

Nikon Scholarship Programme

Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakh.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/NSP8

