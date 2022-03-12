Scholarships - March 12, 2022
Information on financial aid for students.
DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2022
This is an opportunity for women students through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), DRDO HQ.
Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals pursuing UG/PG courses in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/Space Engineering and Rocketry/ Aircraft Engineering/ Avionics and have taken admission in the first year of the current academic year (2021-22.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1,86,000 per annum
Deadline: March 31
Application: Online
Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) 2022
This is an opportunity offered by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) to faculty members.
Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens below 45 years of age at the time of submission of application and hold a Ph.D. in Science OR M.S./ M.D. in Medicine OR M.E./ M.Tech. degree in Engineering/Technology. Age relaxation of five years will be given to SC, ST, OBC, physically challenged and women candidates.
Prizes and rewards: ₹60,000 per annum and other benefits
Deadline: March 15
Application: Online
Nikon Scholarship Programme
Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakh.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
Deadline: March 31
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.