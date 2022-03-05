Scholarships: March 5, 2022
Information on financial aid for students.
Ashoka University Young India Fellowship
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a recognised Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree in any discipline. They must have an above-average academic record combined with extra-curricular engagement with strong written and verbal communication skills.
Prizes and rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver
Application: Online
Deadline: March 15
Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship
Aims to provide financial assistance to outstanding students from selected developing countries who have no other means to finance their studies.
Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals below 30 years of age and are currently pursuing their postgraduate degrees.
Prizes and rewards: Tuition fees and living expenses
Application: In person - from AKF offices or Aga Khan Education Services/Boards
Deadline: March 21
INAE Young Engineer Award
Applications are invited from young engineers with strong potential for future professional growth impact in any branch of engineering and recognising their outstanding achievements/contributions.
Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age who hold a first tertiary degree in Engineering/Technology as on January 01, 2022.
Prizes and Rewards: A cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation
Deadline: March 31
Application: Online
b4s.in/edge/NAE9
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
