Scholarships: March 5, 2022

Information on financial aid for students.

Information on financial aid for students.

Ashoka University Young India Fellowship

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a recognised Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree in any discipline. They must have an above-average academic record combined with extra-curricular engagement with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Prizes and rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver

Application: Online

Deadline: March 15

b4s.in/edge/YIF9

Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to outstanding students from selected developing countries who have no other means to finance their studies.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals below 30 years of age and are currently pursuing their postgraduate degrees.

Prizes and rewards: Tuition fees and living expenses

Application: In person - from AKF offices or Aga Khan Education Services/Boards

Deadline: March 21

b4s.in/edge/GKE1

INAE Young Engineer Award

Applications are invited from young engineers with strong potential for future professional growth impact in any branch of engineering and recognising their outstanding achievements/contributions.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age who hold a first tertiary degree in Engineering/Technology as on January 01, 2022.

Prizes and Rewards: A cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/NAE9

Courtesy: buddy4study.com