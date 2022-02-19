Scholarships - February 19, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme

This scheme is for dependent wards of ex-servicemen/ex-Coast Guard personnel and their widows.

Eligibility: Open to Indian candidates who hold a 10+2/Diploma/Degree with a minimum of 60% marks in the qualifying examination and have taken admission in the first year of a professional degree course (except lateral entry and integrated courses) .

Prizes and rewards: Variable

Application: Online

Deadline: February 28

b4s.in/edge/PMF1

IIT Gandhinagar Physics Discipline Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. degree in Physics or any related branch of Science/Engineering with training in Soft-condensed Matter Physics.

Prizes and rewards: ₹50,000 per month plus HRA

Application: Online

Deadline: February 28

b4s.in/edge/GPP3

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

A scholarship for Indians who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Selected candidates may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ linked to their academic performance in overseas studies.

Eligibility: Candidates should be Indians, not older than 45 years as of June 30 and should have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised institution in India. Candidates who are entering second year of overseas studies can also apply, if the course is for two years and there is at least one full academic year remaining at the time of award. Candidates must have scored an average of 60% in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. The course to which candidates are admitted must be recognised as a Graduate Programme (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Rewards: Up to ₹10 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: March 21

b4s.in/edge/JNT1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com