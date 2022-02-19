Scholarships - February 19, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme
This scheme is for dependent wards of ex-servicemen/ex-Coast Guard personnel and their widows.
Eligibility: Open to Indian candidates who hold a 10+2/Diploma/Degree with a minimum of 60% marks in the qualifying examination and have taken admission in the first year of a professional degree course (except lateral entry and integrated courses) .
Prizes and rewards: Variable
Application: Online
Deadline: February 28
IIT Gandhinagar Physics Discipline Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)
Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. degree in Physics or any related branch of Science/Engineering with training in Soft-condensed Matter Physics.
Prizes and rewards: ₹50,000 per month plus HRA
Application: Online
Deadline: February 28
JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship
A scholarship for Indians who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Selected candidates may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ linked to their academic performance in overseas studies.
Eligibility: Candidates should be Indians, not older than 45 years as of June 30 and should have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised institution in India. Candidates who are entering second year of overseas studies can also apply, if the course is for two years and there is at least one full academic year remaining at the time of award. Candidates must have scored an average of 60% in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. The course to which candidates are admitted must be recognised as a Graduate Programme (post-graduate in Indian terminology).
Rewards: Up to ₹10 lakh
Application: Online
Deadline: March 21
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.