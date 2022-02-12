Scholarships: February 12, 2022
Information on financial aid for students.
Nikon Scholarship Programme
Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility: Open for students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakh.
Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
Application: Online
Deadline: March 31
NIT Jalandhar Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering Junior Research Fellowship
Eligibility: Open to candidates who are below 32 years on the last date of submission of application and hold a B.E./B.Tech degree in Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Computer/Mathematics or Relevant Branch and M.E./M.Tech. degree in Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Computers/Mathematics or relevant Branch) and related areas.
Rewards: ₹31,000 per month
Application: Offline application to Dr. Ravi Verma, Assistant Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, NIT Jalandhar, Mob. No- 9996242987
Deadline: February 16
The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Doctoral Programme
Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. with a basic undergraduate or postgraduate degree in the Sciences, Mathematics or Engineering discipline.
Rewards: ₹25,000 to ₹28,000 per month plus HRA
Application: Through National Entrance Tests only
Deadline: February 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com