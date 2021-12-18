Education

Scholarships: December 18, 2021

GSK Scholars Programme

Aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students pursuing MBBS from government colleges in India.

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1,00,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/GSKP1

IIT Roorkee Department of Chemistry (DOF) Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)

A research opportunity to work on a project “Au Doped Magnetic FexOy Nanoparticles Targeting Triple-negative Breast Cancer”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. degree in Biotechnology from a premium institute with a consistently good academic record and a minimum of two SCI publications and a strong knowledge of bio-inspired nanomaterial synthesis and cell culture.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: December 25

b4s.in/edge/CFP7

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to support students continue their education by providing financial aid.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2021 board exams and want to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, three-year engineering, or Diploma courses. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to four years depending on current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF1

