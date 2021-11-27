Education

Scholarships: November 27, 2021

Auxilo’s Edevate Scholarship Programme

Auxilo Finserve’s scholarship helps ensure continuity of education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are in Classes 9 to 12, graduation and post-graduation courses who have lost their parent(s)/earning family members or whose earning family members have lost their employment during COVID-19 pandemic. The annual family income must not be more than ₹6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: December 15

b4s.in/edge/AUES1

ISI Kolkata Research Associateship

A research opportunity for a project on “National Science Chair”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years as of November 01, 2021 who hold a Ph.D. degree (with first-class throughout) in Computer Science/Engineering, Electronics/Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, or related areas, with good publications and good knowledge in Computer programming.

Prizes and rewards: ₹47,000 per month

Deadline: December 06

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KRA2

DRDO Defence Laboratory Junior Research Fellowship in Physics

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years on the date of the interview and hold a Postgraduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification, MHRD (GATE) or JEST, OR Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B.Tech.) in Material Science /Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification, OR Postgraduate (M.E./M.Tech.) degree in professional courses in Material Science/Nanotechnology in the first division both at the Graduate and postgraduate level.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month plus HRA and medical facilities

Application: Walk-in-Interview at: Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342011 (Rajasthan)

Deadline: December 06

b4s.in/edge/LJP7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


