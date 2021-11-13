Scholarships: November 13, 2021
Information on scholarships
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi
Kotak Shiksha Nidhi helps students contintue their education.
Eligibility: Loss of one/both parents or primary earning member of the family (other than parents). Applicants must be school or college students between 6 and 22 years(Class 1 to diploma/graduation)
Prizes and rewards: Selection and quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.
Application: Online
Deadline: March 31, 2022
HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme
This programme aims to support students who have been through COVID-led crisis.
Eligibility: Indian students who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic and are currently studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) courses. They should be enrolled and continuing their education. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship
Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship aims to help children continue their education.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to 12, who have lost one or both of their parents since January 2020.
Prizes and rewards: Vouchers to get educational subscriptions of leading ed-tech companies and access to tablets/laptops.
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
Courtesy: buddy4study.com