Education

Scholarships: November 13, 2021

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi helps students contintue their education.

Eligibility: Loss of one/both parents or primary earning member of the family (other than parents). Applicants must be school or college students between 6 and 22 years(Class 1 to diploma/graduation)

Prizes and rewards: Selection and quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31, 2022

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

This programme aims to support students who have been through COVID-led crisis.

Eligibility: Indian students who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic and are currently studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) courses. They should be enrolled and continuing their education. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSS1

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship aims to help children continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to 12, who have lost one or both of their parents since January 2020.

Prizes and rewards: Vouchers to get educational subscriptions of leading ed-tech companies and access to tablets/laptops.

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/DBCS1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 6:59:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/information-on-scholarships/article37472970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY