Scholarships: November 13, 2021

Information on scholarships

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi helps students contintue their education.

Eligibility: Loss of one/both parents or primary earning member of the family (other than parents). Applicants must be school or college students between 6 and 22 years(Class 1 to diploma/graduation)

Prizes and rewards: Selection and quantum of assistance will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31, 2022

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

This programme aims to support students who have been through COVID-led crisis.

Eligibility: Indian students who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic and are currently studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) courses. They should be enrolled and continuing their education. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSS1

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship aims to help children continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to 12, who have lost one or both of their parents since January 2020.

Prizes and rewards: Vouchers to get educational subscriptions of leading ed-tech companies and access to tablets/laptops.

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/DBCS1

