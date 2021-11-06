Scholarships: November 6, 2021

06 November 2021 15:47 IST

Information on scholarships...

NSP National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme

The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.

Eligibility: Class 9 students who have secured at least 55% of marks or equivalent in the Class 8 examination or at least 55% of marks or equivalent in Class 7 examination (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students) can appear for the selection test. The annual family income must not be less than ₹1.50 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: ₹12,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 15

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood, of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have scored more than 75% in the Class 12 board exam and have secured admission to first year of graduation programmes in professional courses (Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Designing, Specialised Commerce, Finance and Computer courses or those pursued alongside graduation like CA, CS, CFA, CWA, LLB) from institutes of repute.Annual family income must be ₹3 lakh or less from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh* per year. (Disclaimer: Renewal will be at the discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation.)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 15

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL)’s scholarship is meant to support higher education of meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students residing in Delhi studying in the final year of undergraduate programme (any stream) in a government institute in Delhi. They must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared exam. The annual family income must not exceed ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 14

