Scholarships: October 30, 2021

STFC India Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Limited provides financial assistance to students.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in Diploma/ ITI/ Polytechnic courses, or graduation/ Engineering (3-4 years) programmes, who have scored at least 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver, with an overall family income of less than ₹4 lakhs per year.

Prizes and rewards: ₹15,000 for ITI/ Polytechnic/ Diploma and up to ₹35,000/- per year (maximum four years) for graduation/ engineering studies

Application Online

Deadline: November 15

b4s.in/edge/SIMD4

IIT Roorkee Chemistry Department Post Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)

A research opportunity to work on a project “Chemical Proteomic Approach to Identify Snrall Molecule Covalent inhibitors to Target Protein-Protein Interactions in BCI-2 Proteitrs”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a Ph.D. in Chemistry (Chemical Biology)/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry, and have recently submitted their thesis.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per month

Application: By post to The Head Department of Chemistry, India Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee- 247667 Uttarakhand, India. Email: venkatesh.v@cy.iitr.ac.in (with copy to chem.t@iitr.ac.in and head@cy.iitr.ac.in)

Deadline: November 06

b4s.in/edge/RPF2

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme

Ericsson invites applications from meritorious girl students from society‘s underprivileged sections.

Eligibility: Girls currently in the second year of Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA at reputed colleges, and have scored at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent marks in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6,00,000.

Prizes and rewards: ₹75,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/EEGS2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


