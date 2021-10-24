Education

Scholarships: October 24, 2021

Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship

Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu who have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (Science) in the academic year 2020-21 and are enrolled in the first year of engineering programme at any recognised college in India. The annual family income should be less than ₹5 lakhs.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/SIHE3

Nikon Scholarship Programme

Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses of 3 months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/NSP5

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to Graduation. Those who have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost his/her job/employment.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


