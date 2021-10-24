Scholarships: October 24, 2021

Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship
Eligibility: Open to students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu who have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (Science) in the academic year 2020-21 and are enrolled in the first year of engineering programme at any recognised college in India. The annual family income should be less than ₹5 lakhs.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000 per year
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
Nikon Scholarship Programme
Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses of 3 months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to Graduation. Those who have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost his/her job/employment.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com