Scholarships: October 16, 2021

Information on scholarships

SBI General Suraksha Support Scholarship Programme

SBI General Insurance Company Limited’s scholarship is meant to support students who have been affected by the pandemic.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are studying in classes 9 to 12 and undergraduate (general and professional) courses. Students who have lost their parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member lost their job/employment during the pandemic. The annual family income must not be more than ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹38,500

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/SBIG1

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. gives young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing scholarships.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 7% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2021 board exams and want to pursue their higher secondary, graduation, engineering, and diploma courses respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/KISF1

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi invites applications from school and college students whose families have been affected by COVID-19.

Eligibility: Loss of parent/s; Loss of primary earning member (other than parents)

Applicants must be school or college going students aged between age 6 to 22 years i.e., Class 1 to diploma or graduation course

Prizes and rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance under Kotak Shiksha Nidhi will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

b4s.in/edge/KSFA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com