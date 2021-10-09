Scholarships: October 9, 2021

09 October 2021 15:34 IST

Information on scholarships

Ciné Impact Film Fellowship

An initiative of the Hyphen in association with IndiaCSR to identify and nurture new talent from the next generation of filmmakers for independent storytelling on social issues.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals below 25 years of age.

Advertising

Advertising

Prizes and rewards: Filmmaking grant up to ₹1,00,000; Cash prizes worth ₹1,00,000; Filmmaking bootcamp and mentorship

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/CIFF1

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

Tata Capital Limited aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals studying in Class 6 and above (up to professional and general undergraduate/diploma course) who have scored at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakh from all sources. For students in the Class 6 to 10 category, only those who have lost their parent(s) or earning family members due to COVID-19 are eligible.

Prizes and rewards: Up to 80% of the tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/TCPS5

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) aims to support higher education of meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students residing in Delhi only and studying in the final year of undergraduate programme (any stream) in a government institute in Delhi. They must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination. Annual family income must not exceed ₹6 lakh.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 14

b4s.in/edge/BYPL1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com