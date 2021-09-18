Scholarships: September 18, 2021

18 September 2021 18:24 IST

Information on scholarships

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Programme

The scholarship aims to offer financial support to students who have passed Class 10 until they graduate.

Eligibility: Open to students who have successfully passed Class 10 with minimum 80% marks in 2021 and are currently residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Bengaluru. Their family income must be less than or equal to ₹20,000 per month.

Advertising

Advertising

Prizes and rewards: ₹35,000 per year till graduation

Application: Online

Deadline: October 04

b4s.in/edge/MSP5

Nikon Scholarship Programme

Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Deadline: September 30

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

b4s.in/edge/NSP5

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

This programme aims to support children who are left with very little or no financial support for their further education owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to graduation and have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost job/employment.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com