Scholarships: September 18, 2021
Information on scholarships
Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Programme
The scholarship aims to offer financial support to students who have passed Class 10 until they graduate.
Eligibility: Open to students who have successfully passed Class 10 with minimum 80% marks in 2021 and are currently residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Bengaluru. Their family income must be less than or equal to ₹20,000 per month.
Prizes and rewards: ₹35,000 per year till graduation
Application: Online
Deadline: October 04
b4s.in/edge/MSP5
Nikon Scholarship Programme
Nikon India Private Limited aims to support students from underprivileged sections of the society.
Eligibility: Open to students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.
Deadline: September 30
Application: Online
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh
b4s.in/edge/NSP5
COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme
This programme aims to support children who are left with very little or no financial support for their further education owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to graduation and have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost job/employment.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: September 30
b4s.in/edge/CCSP1
Courtesy: buddy4study.com