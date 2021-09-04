Scholarships: September 4, 2021

Information on scholarships

Zoological Survey of India NRC Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

This is a research opportunity for the project “Microstructure, Individual and Sub-species Variations of the Song in Indian Robin Copsychus Fulicata (Family: Muscicapidae)”.

Eligibility: Candidates who are 28 years old on the date of the interview and have a first-class M.Sc. degree in Life Sciences/Zoology/Forestry/Ornithology or equivalent. Background of ‘Animal Behaviour and/or Avian Biology’ is preferred. Valid CSIR/UGC-NET score.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 p.m. plus HRA

Application: Online and post

Deadline: September 08

b4s.in/edge/SNR5

Vinati Organics Young Women Merit Scholarship

As a part of the ‘HERS’ (Health, Education, REVIVE, Skilling) initiative, Vinati Organics Ltd., in collaboration with Samhita and Collective Good Foundation, is inviting scholarship applications to help meritorious young girls from disadvantaged sections.

Eligibility: Girl students from Raigad and other districts of Maharashtra only, currently enrolled in class 12 (2021-22). They must have scored 65% or more in their class 10 or 11 examinations. Annual family income from should not be more than ₹3,60,000.

Prizes and rewards: ₹10,000 for class 12

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

b4s.in/edge/VOMS1

Vivo for Education Scholarship

Vivo India aims to help meritorious students from society’s financially weaker sections.

Eligibility: Residents of Telangana and Maharashtra, studying in class 10 and 12; must have scored more than 80% in their class 9 or 11 in 2020-21. Annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakhs.

Prizes and rewards: One-time award of ₹10,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

b4s.in/edge/VES1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com