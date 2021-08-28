Scholarships: August 28, 2021

28 August 2021 14:54 IST

Legrand Scholarship Programme

The scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students pursue a career in Engineering and Architecture.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girls who have passed Class 12 in 2021 with minimum 75% marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and willing to pursue a B.Tech/B.E./B.Arch programme in the academic year 2021-22 at a recognised college/university in India. The annual family income should be less than ₹5 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

Prizes and rewards: 60% of tuition fees or ₹60,000 per annum (whichever is less)

Deadline: September 10

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/LFL3

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

This scholarship aims to support students who have been through a COVID-led crisis to continue their education.

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 1 to Postgraduate level (including professional and non-professional courses) who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. They should be enrolled and continuing their education. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/CCSS1

ONGC Scholarship to Meritorious Students

An exclusive scholarship opportunity to financially support meritorious students pursue their education.

Eligibility: Open to SC/ST/OBC and General category students below 30 years who are studying in the first year of Engineering, MBBS, MBA or Master’s in Geophysics/Geology programme with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/OGPA in the previous qualifying examination. The gross family income must be less than ₹2 lakh per annum (for General and OBC candidates) and ₹4.5 lakh per annum (for SC/ST candidates).

Prizes and rewards: ₹48,000 per annum

Deadline: September 05

Application: Through online and post (to the designated office of ONGC)

b4s.in/edge/OSB8

Courtesy: buddy4study.com