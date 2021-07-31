Education

Scholarships: July 31, 2021

IIT-BHU Varanasi Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship

A research opportunity for the project “Development of Cyber Resilient Protection Scheme for AC Microgrid”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years, with an M.E./M.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering with specialisation in Power System or equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6. They should also be GATE/NET qualified.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹35,000 plus HRA

Application: Email

Deadline: August 06

b4s.in/edge/IBVE0

ONGC Scholarship to Meritorious General Category Students

The aim is to provide financial support to the meritorious students belonging to the economically weaker General category.

Eligibility: Open to General candidates in the first year of Engineering, Geology/Geophysics, MBBS,or MBA programmes. Gross family income should be less than ₹2 lakh per annum from all sources. They must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/OGPA in Class 12 for Engineering and MBBS courses, and a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/OGPA in graduation for PG courses in Geophysics/Geology and MBA. (Note: The minimum CGPA/OGPA should be 6.0 in 10 points scale of grading system).

Prizes and rewards: ₹48,000 per annum

Application: Online and post

Deadline: August 06

b4s.in/edge/OSB8

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship

DXC Technology supports meritorious students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and currently in the first year of B.E./B.Tech. programme in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the academic year 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. The annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakh from all sources. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

Prizes and rewards: 50% of the total fees or ₹40,000 per annum (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: August 15

b4s.in/edge/DXC1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 1:51:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/information-on-scholarships/article35647740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY