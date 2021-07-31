Scholarships: July 31, 2021

Information on scholarships

IIT-BHU Varanasi Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship

A research opportunity for the project “Development of Cyber Resilient Protection Scheme for AC Microgrid”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years, with an M.E./M.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering with specialisation in Power System or equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6. They should also be GATE/NET qualified.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹35,000 plus HRA

Application: Email

Deadline: August 06

b4s.in/edge/IBVE0

ONGC Scholarship to Meritorious General Category Students

The aim is to provide financial support to the meritorious students belonging to the economically weaker General category.

Eligibility: Open to General candidates in the first year of Engineering, Geology/Geophysics, MBBS,or MBA programmes. Gross family income should be less than ₹2 lakh per annum from all sources. They must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/OGPA in Class 12 for Engineering and MBBS courses, and a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/OGPA in graduation for PG courses in Geophysics/Geology and MBA. (Note: The minimum CGPA/OGPA should be 6.0 in 10 points scale of grading system).

Prizes and rewards: ₹48,000 per annum

Application: Online and post

Deadline: August 06

b4s.in/edge/OSB8

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship

DXC Technology supports meritorious students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and currently in the first year of B.E./B.Tech. programme in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the academic year 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. The annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakh from all sources. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

Prizes and rewards: 50% of the total fees or ₹40,000 per annum (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: August 15

b4s.in/edge/DXC1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com