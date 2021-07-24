Scholarships: July 24, 2021

24 July 2021 14:59 IST

Information on scholarships

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s COVID Crisis Support Scholarship Programme

This scholarship programme aims to support students who have been through a COVID-led crisis to continue their education.

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 1 up to postgraduate (professional and non-professional) courses who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose earning family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic. They should be enrolled and continuing their education. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/CCSS1

IET India Scholarship Awards

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) aims to recognise and nurture future engineering leaders of India.

Eligibility: Open to students studying in any year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering programme (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC approved institution. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt and scored at least 60% in aggregate or equivalent CGPA of at least 6.5 in a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far. Also, applicants must have obtained more than 60% or equivalent grades in Class 12 (or equivalent).

Prizes and rewards: Scholarships worth ₹5 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: August 15

b4s.in/edge/IET1

ISEC Bangalore Post-Doctoral Research Programme (PDRP)

The Institute for Social Economic and Change, Bengaluru invites applications for this fellowship, which is for a maximum of five years.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who have completed the Ph.D. degree in the last 10 years with at least two publications in refereed National/International journals.

Prizes and rewards: Certificate of completion of the PDR Programme

Deadline: July 31

Application: Through post

b4s.in/edge/ISEC1

