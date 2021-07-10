Scholarships: July 10, 2021

10 July 2021 14:49 IST

Information on scholarships

Jawaharlal Nehru University School of Environmental Sciences Junior Research Associateship

For the project “Estimating Mass Balance of Glaciers in the Bhaga Basin, Western Himalaya using GPR and Remote Sensing Methods”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold an M.Sc. degree in any branch of Environmental Sciences/ Physical Sciences/ Geology/ Applied Geology/ Chemistry/ Biogeochemistry with research experience in Glaciology, Remote sensing, and GIS with glacier field experience and field data collection and analysis.

Prizes and rewards: As per rules

Application: Email

Deadline: July 15

b4s.in/edge/JNUEA1

IIT-Gandhinagar Department of Humanities and Social Sciences Post-Doctoral Fellowship

For the project “Western Indian Glass: Mapping Kapadvanj”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years, who hold an MA and Ph.D. degree in Cultural Anthropology/Archaeology, with a good publication record, proficient in field research, Data acquisition, and critical analysis, alongside having excellent oral and written communication skills and specialisation in Ethnoarchaeology, Ancient Crafts, Pyro-technology, Ethnohistorical Methods, and Early Historic – Medieval Archaeology. Candidates must also have independent fieldwork experience and good knowledge in Gujarati and Isotope Analysis.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹45,000 per month plus other benefits

Application: Email

Deadline: July 15

b4s.in/edge/GHS3

Digital Bharati COVID Scholarship

To support vulnerable children who have little or no support for further education due to COVID-19-led crisis.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to 12, who have lost one or both of their parents since January 2020.

Prizes and rewards: Vouchers to get educational subscriptions of leading ed-tech companies and access to tablets/laptops.

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

b4s.in/edge/DBCS1

