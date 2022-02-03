News from world of education - February 3, 2022

Information on scholarships, partnerships, celebrations and other events in schools and colleges.

Melton Fellowship

The Melton Foundation invites applications for the Melton Fellowship programme. Fellows will get to experience different cultures; expand knowledge about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); boost skills through hands-on workshops, training, and mentoring projects; and become part of an experiential learning lab. For more details, visit https://meltonfoundation.org/the-fellowship/apply/

BC scholarships for women in STEM

British Council announced the second cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM. Over 100 scholarships are available to women STEM scholars from Asia and the Americas, out of which 65 scholarships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees, as well as funding for dependents. For details, visit www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem

The Pink City Design Confluence 2022

ARCH College of Design and Business will host The Pink City Design Confluence 2022 (PCDC) under its Design Culture initiative from March 12-16. The first three days will be in association with the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). FORM.REFORM.TRANSFORM is the theme for the Confluence with four sub-themes. The event will act as an interface between education and industry. sectors to debate how Design-Technology education can support a harmonious relationship between Nature and the Man-Made world and be a venue for convergence of consciousness, creativity, community and commerce.

AYDA India 2021 winners announced

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) announced the winners of the prestigious AYDA (Asia Young Designer Award) 2021, India Edition, in a virtual conference. In the Architecture category Aum Gohil from Academy of Architecture won the Gold in the Architecture category. Maitri Shah from BMS School of Architecture and Architecture won Gold in the Interior Design category.

QMC Chennai releases e-content

Queen Mary’s College, Chennai, has released e-content on its website that will help the students not only to prepare for exams but also to self-learn and acquire a holistic knowledge of the subject. The material will also stand them in good stead for competitive examinations like the UGC NET and SET. The project was envisioned by the Principal of the college, Dr. Uma Maheswari and flagged off in an online function with the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education as the Chief Guest.

e-UNWIND 2021 hosted

SAI International hosted a virtual cultural fest, e-UNWIND 2021, over an immersive 3D venue. Hosted and led by students of Classes XI and XII (Humanities and Commerce streams), the event replicated the features of a physical event. UNWIND, the brainchild of Founder-Chairman Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, aims to render a unique learning experience for the students. Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, opened the event and well-known Odissi dancer Saswat Joshi performed.

SBI Foundation and Khan Academy partner in Punjab

SBI Foundation is partnering with Khan Academy to support the mission of making high-quality educational content accessible to students in Punjab and accelerate content localisation so that every student can learn in their own language and to democratise access to high-quality learning resources. The focus will be on successfully implementing a personalised Maths learning programme for 1,00,000 learners in Punjab and to localise Maths content in Punjabi and to host teacher training programmes for over 5,000 teachers in Punjab.

SBM NMIMS organises Social Conclave

The Social Responsibility Forum set up by School of Business Management (SBM), an arm of NMIMS University, successfully hosted its annual social enclave ‘Ek Prayas’ to educate students on integrating social responsibility with business practices. The event was graced by business and social leaders including Shilpa Kumar, Partner at Omidyar Network India; Dr. Abhishek Agrawal Chief Regional Officer South Asia Head, Accion; Swapnil Tewari, The Madman, Social Reformer and Co-founder of The Light Mission; and Surabhi Kakrania, Chief Financial Officer, Haqdarshak.

At IIT-Guwahati

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (Dhrutiman Dey, Dodda Srinivas, and Bhavesh Chaudhari) have developed 3D printed urban furniture using construction material made from local industrial waste. The concrete printer jointly developed by IIT Guwahati and DELTASYS E FORMING is capable of printing components up to 1 m long, 1 m wide and 1 m tall. The team is now exploring underwater concrete printing and the possibility of printing functional reinforced concrete using low carbon materials.

Another team of researchers has found distinctive similarities between the nature of Dark Matter and Neutrinos. Professor of Physics Arunansu Sil and two of his Ph.D. students, Arghyajit Datta and Rishav Roshan, foundthat the origin and production of dark matter can actually be connected to the origin of neutrino mass. The work has recently been published in the leading international journal, Physical Review Letters.

Along with IIT Guwahati Research Park, the institute jointly organised the first edition of ‘Research and Industrial Conclave (RIC) – Integration 2022’ to strengthen the academic and industry interactions. Nobel Laureate Prof. Lars Peter Hansen delivered the keynote address.

E-Attorney app

Ten-year-old Kanishkar R., a student of WhiteHat Jr, has created E-Attorney, an app to help lawyers and advocates manage their clients and work-related documents. It allows users to organise their work by signing in and storing documents and information related to their cases. Since it will house sensitive information about legal cases, it will be enhanced with multiple security measures.

Republic Day Events

Orchids The International School, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, celebrated 73rd Republic Day in the school premises with the Principal Jemi Sudhakar unfurling the flag. A virtual celebration was conducted for the students with V. Nanda Kumar, Additional Commissioner - Income Tax Department as Chief Guest.

Global Indian International School, Noida, celebrated Republic Day virtually by engaging students in various activities and enlightening them about the Constitution of India and the rights and duties of its citizens. Celebrations began with virtual flag hoisting, patriotic songs by the students, a documentary on India's heritage was shown and a ‘Know India Quiz’.

Ashish Kumar, a third year B.Tech student from Lovely Professional University was declared one of the top three ‘All India Best NCC Cadet’ in Army Wing and received ‘Bronze Medal’ during the 73rd Republic Day Parade celebrations in New Delhi. Three other LPU students — Deeksha Gaur, BBA-MBA (Integrated); Omkar Nath, MBA; and Saumya Singh, B.Tech — also participated in the parade at Delhi.

Two students from Chitkara University, Kesar Verma and Deepali Maurya, marched in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Kesar Verma, Air Wing NCC Cadet, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh directorate, was also one of the contingent leaders. Deepali Maurya, an NSS volunteer, was part of the only civilian contingent to march along with the defence battalions.

IIM-A holds virtual convocation

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) held a virtual Convocation ceremony for its graduates from the e-Mode Post Graduate Programme (ePGP). Dr Hasit Joshipura, Senior Vice President, Larsen & Toubro Limited was the Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by members of the Board, faculty, staff, alumni, graduating students and their families from different locations.

EY Report on future of higher education

A new EY report, Are universities of the past still the future?, argues that universities in advanced economies are facing a number of existential issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on EY analysis about the future of the higher education sector and interviews with university leaders from the U.S., the U.K., India, Singapore and Australia, the report finds that universities will quickly need to adapt to a new reality due to demographic shifts, geopolitical challenges, changing workplace demands and high student expectations for a quality digital experience. The report was published on the International Day of Education.

Conference on Cybersecurity

The Amrita Center for Cybersecurity Systems and Networks of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducted the 11th edition of International Cyber Security Conference & Training virtually. Over 1000 students participated in sessions on cybersecurity, privacy, and digital safety. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO Salesforce India, Lt. Gen. Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, and Atanu Chakraborty, Chairman, HDFC Bank shared their views. Eminent speakers from Israel, the U.S. and Germany also spoke at the event.

Funding

Ed-tech start-up SuperScholar raised $400k from JITO Angel Network. SuperScholar has over 16,000 users on its platform and will hit the 1 million user milestone by the end of 2022. The start-up has awarded close to Rs. 20 lakhs in scholarships to students.

Tech upskilling start-up Scaler announced the successful completion of Series B funding of $55 million led by new investor Lightrock India along with two existing investors, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global. With this fresh round of funding, the total capital raised by Scaler Academy since January 2020 stands at $76.5 million with a valuation of $710 million.

Flipkart signs MoU with IIT-D's FITT

Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organisation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) as a part of its ongoing Industry-academia collaboration programme. As part of the MoU, Flipkart will offer research grants and market insights to FITT to develop hands-on prototypes and publish research papers in collaboration with its teams.

Campus recruitment

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur concluded its Campus Recruitment Programme 2021-2022 for the MBA in Digital Enterprise Management batch with 100% placement record for the second consecutive year. A total of 128 roles were floated to the students and 47 companies participated. The size of this year’s batch was significantly larger than last year's.

ATLAS SkillTech hosts first advisory board meeting

ATLAS SkillTEch University held its first Advisory Board Meeting on January 26, 2022. The board comprises Deepak Parikh (HDFC) as Chairman, Dr. Indu Shahani (Founding President ATLAS), Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar (upGrad), Prof Russ Winter (NYU-Stern), Prof Tim Marshall (RMIT), and Carol Kim (Parsons) among others. ATLAS has committed to creating world-class outcome in curriculum, academic excellence, and experiential learning in five verticals: Design and Creativity; Digital Content and Gamification; Media and Communication; Digital Technology and Data; and Management and Entrepreneurship.

ISB hosts third cohort of programme with Eruditus

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the third cohort of its Product Management Programme with Eruditus. The programme is ideal for mid to senior level professionals with work experience of 6-15 years, who may not have any formal product management education in the domain or are looking to switch from different domains and for senior professionals who want to learn different product strategies, and best practices.