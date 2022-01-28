News from the world of education - January 28, 2022

Information on programmes, partnerships, research and other events at educational institutions

TCS iON IntelliGem contest

TCS iON has announced the winners of the fourth edition of the TCS iON IntelliGem contest, which helps students gain 21st century skills across Universal Values, Global Citizenship, Communication Skills, Creativity and Innovation, and Financial Literacy. The event saw students of Classes 5 to 9 from schools across over 143 cities participate in a virtual contest. Registrations for the fifth edition are open. Schools across the country can register on intelligem.tcsion.com

Future Leaders Programme applications open

YVO’s Future Leaders Programme (FLP) invites applications from students and educational institutions for the new batch beginning in March 2022. The programme introduces social entrepreneurship to young minds, combines leadership and social service and makes social service more accessible to youth aged 16-25. FLP helps students dive into the workings of a non-proﬁt organisation and teaches skills such as digital marketing, fundraising and innovation in the social sector.The last date to apply is February 18. It is an online programme and one can enrol from anywhere. Visit https://www.yvorg.in/future-leader-program for more details.

Ohmium International partners with IIT-M Research Park

Ohmium International and IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) have announced an R&D partnership, which will accelerate the production implementation of PEM electrolyser technology enhancements. IITMRP and Ohmium will work together to re-power campuses throughout India with 100% renewable energy.

TAPMI celebrates Founder’s Day

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) celebrated Founder’s Day and conducted the 39th T.A. Pai Memorial Lecture during the Centenary Year celebrations of the founder Late Tonse Ananth Pai. A special cover was released on the occasion by Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle. Dr. Harish Hande, Founder and Chairman, SELCO Solar Light Pvt Ltd, was the Chief Guest. An award ceremony was also held to recognise employees of the institute.

JAGSoM launches PGDM in Capital Market

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) in collaboration with QuantInsti launched Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Executive) Capital Market course for students and working professionals aspiring to build careers in capital markets and algorithmic trading. The course is scheduled to begin at the start of April 2022. For more information, visit https://jagsom.com/

Tsaaro Academy signs agreement with PECB

Tsaaro Academy has signed a new partnership agreement with PECB, to distribute the latter’s training courses in India. This partnership will ensure that the respective companies will give their expertise-based contribution in offering and organising 27032 courses among others.

StayQrious launches Neoschool

Ed-tech tart-up StayQrious has launched the concept of a Neoschool, an online school that teaches children real-world skills, social confidence and learning mind-sets through classes in the evening. StayQrious trains children in design thinking, collaborative problem solving, scientific thinking, how to work in teams and communicate courageously, and teaches them effective self-study techniques.

Research on eating disorders

Eating disorders are a significant health problem but effective treatment may be hampered by flawed theories of the disease, suggests research by Dr Hannah Hawkins-Elder, of Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington. Dr. Hawkins-Elder argues eating disorder explanations need to look more closely at specific disordered eating behaviours — dietary restriction, binge eating or purging — rather than broader diagnostic categories.

Simplilearn in GSV Edtech 150

Simplilearn has been included in the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the transformative growth companies in digital learning curated by venture capital firm GSV Ventures. Simplilearn was chosen from over 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies.

OPPO India signs MoU with BITS Pilani

OPPO India signed an MoU with BITS Pilani to upskill its R&D engineers with advanced technological learnings. Under the partnership, BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division will support OPPO India R&D engineers and provide course handouts, video lectures, simulations and industry-specific case studies as part of the detailed academic programme.

Sunstone Eduversity wins award

Sunstone Eduversity was given the ‘ Most Breakthrough EdTech Startup of the Year’ award, at the recently held Entrepreneur Education and Innovation Awards 2022. The winners were named by a jury headed by Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media. Sunstone was awarded for its creative, technology-driven online offerings, tools, and best practices.

Choice Welfare Foundation signs MoU with KISS

Mumbai-based Choice Group’s CSR arm Choice Welfare Foundation, has signed an MoU with Bhubaneshwar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to create facilities for over 5,000 tribal students near Mega village, Manor in Palghar district of Maharashtra. This initiative includes developing a residential school for underprivileged kids along with other recreational activities with the objective of ensuring better life and sustainable livelihood for their overall development.

Vaccine drives

EuroSchool conducted a vaccination drive for its students in its Whitefield campus. As many as 267 students from Classes 9 to 12 followed the norms set by the school and were administered their first jab.

Global Indian International School (GIIS), Bannerghatta, conducted a webinar on the new Covid variant. Dr. Kiran Haridas, Senior Director Global Medical and Scientific Research, Syneos Health International, Asia, spoke about the safety measures and importance of vaccination.

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, organised a vaccination drive for students in the 15-18 age group on the school premises. Around 85 students from GIS and other schools got their first dose at the camp. GIS partnered with the Health Department of Government of West Bengal to conduct this vaccination drive.

At Amity

Amity Institute of Nanotechnology, Amity University, Noida, organised a Faculty Development Programme on “Nanotechnology: Present Advancements and Future Prospects”. Prof. (Dr.) Avanish Kumar Srivastava, Director, CSIR-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, spoke on the occasion.

Amity University organised the fourth edition of the International Conference on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership (ICEIL 2022). Dr. Sunil Shukla, DG, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, was the keynote speaker. The Chief Guest for the valedictory function was Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State, MSME, and well-known filmmaker Subash Ghai also spoke at the event.

The institute also hosted the 11th edition of Amity International Model United Nations 2022 (AMIMUN’22) virtually. The objective was to encourage student delegates to focus on how the world has changed due to the pandemic.

Six students of Amity University, Mumbai, won Hacktoberfest 2021 challenge. Atherva Patil, M.D. Asshar, Ameya Gawade, Devarsh Bela, Kaustubh Kadu, Yash Sharma are students of Amity Institute of Information Technology.

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated under the broader ambit of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". The different schools organised debates, poster-making, quiz, essay writing and other competitions and performed songs and dances.

JML hosts virtual sports meet

Jasudben ML School (JML) organised its second Virtual Sports Meet 2021-22 to provide students with a fun break. Activities included Balancing the Ball on a Racquet, Flamingo, Fixing Bangles on the Clay, Lighting the Candles, building a Biscuit Tower, Vipreet Naukasan and Side Plank, and more.

Bengaluru student among winners

Samvita Amladi, a Class 10 student from Stonehill International School, Bengaluru, was among the top 25 winners at The Coming of Age in 2021 Contest held by The New York Times Learning Network. Samvita’s winning entry was a poem titled “The Roarin’ 20s?”, which drew from instances from daily life, online school and experiences taken for granted before the pandemic.

BYJU's collaborates with Akshaya Patra

BYJU’S has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation in an endeavor to strengthen its mission to provide students access to quality education and positively impact the lives of underprivileged children. The collaborative aims to empower children in Government and aided schools by providing an interactive and innovative learning experience with access to a world-class digital platform and professionally-curated content.

Ampersand appoints senior leaders

Ampersand Group has announced several new senior appointments to strengthen its leadership team. Anand Dani is Chief Executive Officer – Education, Consulting and Skilling; Raj Ahuja is Group Chief Financial Officer; Chinar Deshpande is Group Chief Information Officer and Pankaj Ukey is Head of Business – EdTech.

University of Southampton to celebrate ties with India

The U.K.-based University of Southampton will host a special week from March 14 to 18 to celebrate the growing Southampton-India ties in collaboration with Southampton City Council, India Business Group and supporting partners. The series of events will bring together University of Southampton’s global community of students, staff, alumni, partners, industry stakeholders and local community to celebrate three momentous occasions: 75th anniversary of Indian independence, 70th anniversary of the University’s royal charter status and third anniversary of the University India Centre.