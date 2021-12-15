News from the world of education: December 15, 2021

15 December 2021 14:02 IST

Information on partnerships, MoUs, webinars and other events

Amity hosts capacity building programme

Amity Institute of Training and Development, in coordination with the Amity Foundation for Science, Technology and Innovation Alliances, recently organised a 10-day Online Capacity Building Training Programme for Technical Personnel. It was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, at Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida. Apart from participants from government research and development organisations, the faculty and scholars of Amity University also attended.

IIM-A and Snapdeal collaboration

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and Snapdeal recently signed an MoU to collaborate on research related to retail technology led by the Centre for Digital Transformation at IIM-A. One of the initiatives being undertaken is a nationwide survey about the effect of online shopping on consumers. This will cover more than 30,000 consumers and help arrive at an updated understanding.

Skillsoft to partner with Udemy Business

Skillsoft recently announced its partnership with Udemy Business to integrate the latter’s content into its Percipio next-generation platform, streamlining the learning experience across the enterprise and enabling learners to more effectively acquire new skills and develop existing ones.

BMU unveils new centre

BML Munjal University, through its School of Law, recently unveiled a Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology (CLRT), which aims to contribute to policy discourse through interdisciplinary research and brings voices of regulators, academia, industry, policymakers, and civil society together. CLRT also hosted a two-day virtual conference on unfair business practices of eCommerce platforms.

Brainly survey

Brainly recently conducted a survey which examined the role of parents in their wards’ academics in the era of hybrid learning. Some key findings were: 62% of the Indian parents were hesitant to send their children back to school as many continue to work from home; 59% of students said that their parents were more involved in their education when compared to pre-pandemic times; 59% of students received help with studying from private teachers or tutors.

BasicFirst to provide free doubt-clearing sessions

BasicFirst recently brought back its Doubt-Clearing Programme and will provide free sessions to the first 2.5 lakh students across India who wish to enroll in the programme. This will be available to students studying in classes 6-12, preparing for board exams, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, Olympiad, NTSE, KVPY, and Scholarship Examinations with unlimited “Ask your Question” free for a year. The sessions can be scheduled on-demand, 24x7 through text or chat messages.

NIT Andhra Pradesh researchers shine; establishes Common Research and Technology Development Hub

Researchers from National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with other institutes recently demonstrated how the concept of nanotechnology can be used to develop food packaging materials that enhance the shelf-life and maintain quality, among others. Led by Tingirikari Jagan Mohan Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, NIT Andhra Pradesh, an article co-authored by Akriti Tirkey, Mizoram University, Punuri Jayasekhar Babu, Assistant Professor, Biomaterials and Bioengineering Research Laboratory, Pachhunga University College, Mizoram, was published in Journal of European Food Research and Technology.

NIT-AP will establish a Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) in the Renewable Energy sector to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Micro and Small Enterprises. The centre is sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

#KindnessMatters

Crejo.fun is supporting UNESCO MGIEP’s global campaign #KindnessMatters by encouraging kids to share their acts of kindness with the world. As a part of the campaign, kids can share three types of stories, on CANVAS, (Crejo.fun’s creative offering) around kindness for self, others, and nature through photos, videos, and notes. By participating, kids can be recognised as Kindness Champions, advocates, and influencers, and win exclusive certificates for the same. Experts from UNESCO MGIEP will also interact with kids on their submissions and some of the best may be featured on UNESCO MGIEP #KindnessMatters campaign page.

Eurocan Global’s new branch launched

Eurocan Global recently launched its new branch in Faridabad to provide services to Delhi/NCR including the Haryana region. The company plans to add 30+ branches across India with its franchise model in 2022. The Faridabad branch will be headed by Mausam Taneja.

Skill-Lync to build a talent pipeline for Cyient

Skill-Lync recently announced its partnership with Cyient to support them in adding over 500 embedded professionals trained by Skill-Lync to their workforce by February 2022 and support their plan to add 4,000 embedded professions over time.

Edubridge hosts counselling workshop

EduBridge Learning, in partnership with Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s (MGM) College of Engineering and Technology, recently organised a nationwide free placement counselling session for students. The session was conducted in a hybrid format and 10 counsellors conducted one-on-one sessions with students and highlighted several ways to enhance skills.

Sunstone Eduversity clocks 100+ placement

Sunstone Eduversity recently began its placement season for the 2020-22 batch and has placed over 100 MBA graduates in top domestic and international organisations. Corporates such as IBM, Genpact, The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Morningstar, HDFC Life, ICICI and Rivigo have recruited its students, who have bagged leading profiles across Sales, Marketing, Financial Analysis, Credit Analysis, HR Operations, and more.

Lycée Français International hosts poster making event

Lycée Français International de Delhi recently organised a poster making event for students from classes 6-9 to bring awareness on global issues through Fine Arts. The theme was based on the United Nations SDGs. The key themes were Life Below Water, Climate Action, Zero Hunger, No Poverty.

Sudhir Bhargava is CFO, CollegeDekho

CollegeDekho recently appointed Sudhir Bhargava as its Chief Financial Officer to oversee and negotiate strategic mergers and acquisitions alongside leading fundraises and stakeholder management.

Eupheus Learning and SchoolMitra collaborate

Eupheus Learning recently partnered with SchoolMitra to enable schools with 21st Century School OS. This will provide a single Platform to offer content, learning management tools and school management features and a seamless experience for students between in-class and at-home learning. The platform will be offered to 20,000 schools in Eupheus Learning’s network.

FMC India and GB Pant University collaborate

FMC India recently signed an MoU with Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, commencing its multi-year scholarship programme for major agricultural schools across eight states in India. Under the agreement, FMC will award four scholarships annually to students pursuing doctorates and Master’s degrees in agricultural sciences at GB Pant University.

IMS Law College hosts webinar

IMS Law College recently organised an international webinar on Emerging Challenges in Implementation of International Law. The chief guest was Affef Ben Mansour, Attorney at Law- Paris Bar Public International Law and International Arbitration and Arbitral Women Board Director. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, was present.

Wild Wisdom Global Challenge 2021

Amity International School’s students were declared the winners of the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge 2021 organised by Wild Wisdom Fund for Nature. Siddhant Kaura and Chinmay Karwa, Class 7, were placed third internationally.

ETS forms Business School Advisory Council

ETS announced the formation of the Business School Advisory Council (BSAC) in India. This will help bolster support of learners and graduate business education programmes in India. It comprises a diverse group of higher education leaders who represent business schools and programmes across the country.

Sharda University signs MoU with PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Sharda University recently signed an MoU with the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry. It will provide the university access to industries under the umbrella of PHD Chamber of Commerce and also facilitate practical exposure to faculty and students by giving them the opportunity to participate in industry-led sessions, webinars, seminars, workshops events, internships and placements

KIIT World School hosts webinar

KIIT World School, in association with Gandhi Smriti, recently organised a webinar on Exploring Non-violent Communication in our daily lives. Resource person Deepankar talked about the importance of effective communication and understanding oneself rather than changing the world. Guest Speaker Vedabhyas Kundu spoke to students about how they could practice non-violent communication in daily life, especially for better classroom management.

IISER Bhopal researchers unravel the genome of turmeric

A team of researchers from IISER Bhopal, led by Vineet K. Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, have sequenced the genome of the turmeric plant. The results have recently been published in Communications Biology. The paper was co-authored by Abhisek Chakraborty, Shruti Mahajan, Shubham K. Jaiswal and Vineet K. Sharma of IISER Bhopal.

Civilsdaily to hire 200 mentors

Civilsdaily recently announced that it will be hiring 200 new mentors for its 10,000 students. Aspirants can check their daily progress, preferred mentors, and saved topics for a customised experience

IIT-M Incubation Cell to collaborate with Samunnati Foundation

IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) recently collaborated with Samunnati Foundation to encourage innovative technologies in agriculture and allied areas in India. They have signed an MoU to promote agritech start-ups to improve farmer incomes, reduce waste and encourage sustainable agriculture. Through this partnership, they will provide incubation support/facilities to entrepreneurial ventures, prepare position papers and propose policy recommendations.

Microsoft India collaborates with WhiteHat Jr

Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr recently announced a collaboration to provide students and teachers access to personalised and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft. Whitehat will offer a Code with Minecraft course for students on its platform, which will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts. Microsoft will help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops.