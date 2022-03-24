News from the world of Education: March 24, 2022

Information on partnerships, MoUs and events in schools and colleges

News from LPU

Lovely Professional University was recently ranked among India’s top 10 Promising Campuses for Research and Innovations, by a team of CEOs, vice chancellors, and industry veterans from across the country.

Gurpreet Singh, a fourth-semester MBA student from LPU’s Open and Distance Education, won the silver in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup 2022 Championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

News from JK Lakshmipat University

Maini Renewables, an incubated startup of AIC-JKLU that designs and manufactures efficient and cost-effective renewable energy products, was recently selected for the grant of ₹21.25 lacs under the Parivartan Smartup grant by HDFC. The university, in collaboration with St. Cloud State University, the U.S., and AIC-JKLU recently organised the 10th edition of its two-day international conference on UN’s SDGs. This year, the theme was, Sustainable Future: Innovations in Education.

GoGoA 1 EV training college module

Shrikant Shinde, Founder and Managing Director GoGoA1, recently addressed Engineering students from Bharti Vidyapeeth Institute of Technology, to fill the gap between academics and the EV industry, and create awareness about the numerous opportunities available.

Funding approved for Chitkara University

Chitkara University recently secured approval and received research funding for its project that will estimate the presence of human-made chemicals in rivers and ground/drinking water in Himachal Pradesh. The grant was sanctioned under the Core Research Grant Scheme (CRG), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

CA success

Veranda Learning Solutions recently announced that students trained under Veranda CA — Piyush Gupta from New Delhi, Karthik Ramasubramanian from Coimbatore, Menuosatuo Mepfhuo from Nagaland, Ragavendran from Trichy, Bhargavi S from Chennai, Anannya Girme from Pune, Taranjai Singh Ajmani from Lucknow, and Deepika Shet from Mumbai — cleared the respective foundation and intermediate exams in their first attempt.

Eldrok India K-12 Award

Two branches of Orchids - The International School, Bengaluru were awarded at the India K-12 Awards 2022 event organised by Eldrok India. The Sarjapur branch was awarded for ‘Excellence in Inclusive and Experiential Learning Programmes’ and the Jalahalli branch received the award for ‘Excellence in Academic Infrastructure’.

Civilsdaily launches mentorship programme

Civilsdaily recently announced the commencement of its second batch of the Super-25 Smash Prelims course. It is a mentorship-driven programme that emphasises one-on-one student and mentor interaction.

Convocations held

Pearl Academy Mumbai recently organised convocation ceremonies for the graduating batches of 2020 and 2021.The chief guests were Aashish Shah, Co-founder and COO,Pepperfry, and Chintan Patel, Managing Director, Deesan Group.

Child Rights Fellowship recently hosted the convocation ceremony for its five Fellows — Abhishek Nadar, Ambar Sharma, Imran Qureshi, Sanskriti Shree and Sunita Boro. The event was attended by leadership from DCPCR and Ashoka University.

IIAD’s convocation for the graduating batches of 2020 and 2021 was held recently at the India International Centre (IIC ), Delhi. Priyanka Chaturvedi , Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, was chief guest.

MoUs and collaborations

Bharathiar University recently signed an MoU with the International Skill Development Corporation to offer students a wide range of courses in Business Analytics, accredited by the Institute of Analytics, apart from their skill enrichment.

Marwadi University recently signed an MoU with the University of California (UoC), Riverside, the U.S, under which the universities will aim to provide international study opportunities to students and undergo a well-researched exchange of knowledge. It offers postgraduate and diplomas, customised group and executive training programmes and University Credit Programmes for MU students.

Pappaya LITE recently signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to provide its ERP solutions to all the state-run schools of Gujarat.

Zeon Lifesciences recently signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) Jammu, to conduct joint research and strengthen the R&D projects of mutual interest.

The AICTE and the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology recently signed an MoU to define scientific and technical terms in Hindi and other Indian languages.

The Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate, recently signed an MOU with Indian Hotels Company to build a robust enterprise risk management ecosystem in the Indian hospitality sector.

Vedatya Institute and Istituto Marangoni recently collaborated to provide world-class education across multiple design disciplines. The collaboration enhances Vedatya’s offering by providing its students an opportunity to either get a professional certificate by Istituto Marangoni in multiple design-related specialisations or spend a semester abroad at one of their multiple locations. Istituto Marangoni also recently announced the launch of its campus in Dubai.

Avaali recently announced that it has signed partnerships with KSIT and KSSEM University in Bangalore, Karnataka and GEIT University, Gunupur , Odisha, as part of its University Alliances Programme under Avaali Academy. Avaali Academy will set up a Digital Centre of Excellence with these universities to build the skill pool focused on various technologies.

Unlu recently announced its partnership with Expy to share cross-creator benefits in the creator and entertainment space and help creators to learn, grow and monetise content.

Campus 365 and Actipass jointly organised an interactive meditation and yoga experience for kids between ages 5-10. Around 1,000 schools and 4L students participate in the free webinar.

The Government of Maharashtra’s School Education and Sports Department recently partnered with Khan Academy India to improve Maths learning outcomes for students across classes 1-10 in government schools in Maharashtra. As a part of this partnership, the Khan Academy team will work with the State government educate over 2,000 teachers, 36 District Nodal Officers, and 488 Principals on how to use its learning content and effectively implement personalised Maths learning in the classroom.

Magenta recently tied up with Xavier Institutes (part of the Jesuit Educational Network) to install EV charging stations at its multiple educational campuses. The first was installed at at Mumbai’s Xavier’s Institute of Engineering Campus at Mahim.

Ariel recently collaborated with MICA, Ahmedabad to host an online discussion on How to #SeeEqual in Advertising, aimed at sensitising students to be conscious about depicting women in a progressive way when they step into the industry as professionals.

Fashion shows

ARCH College of Design and Business recently hosted a fashion show GABA 2022 at Amer Fort, in association with the Jaipur Literature Festival. The show was conceptualised, choreographed and curated by Archana Surana, Founder and Director, ARCH.

Sanskriti University recently organised its fashion show, SPARK 2022, based on different themes such as Mohenjo-Daro, China, Cocktail, Egypt, Hawaiian, Cowboy, Camouflage, Neoplatus, and so on. Students exhibited their collections designed by them. The chief guest was Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University.

Surveys and studies

Computer science has emerged as the second most preferred subject for Indian students looking to study abroad, reveals a survey, conducted by INTO University Partnerships. In total, 12% of millennial and Gen Z students are interested in computer science — second only to Engineering (18%) and ahead of business studies (11%). According to the survey, over 78% of students say the pandemic has influenced their decision on which subject to pursue abroad. Specifically, 24% are more interested in advanced technologies, such as Robotics and AI, 17% in Healthcare and 16% in Environment and Climate Change.

CourseraInc. recently launched its Campus Skills Report 2022, which explores skill proficiencies, career preferences and skill trends among students worldwide. The report reveals that students are preparing to enter high-growth technology jobs like data scientist, data analyst, software engineer, and machine learning engineer. In India, the most in-demand job for Coursera for Campus students is Software Engineering (18%). In addition, 15% of Indian students aspire to be Data Scientists, while 6% selected Data Analysts as their top career choice.

New research from the University of Sheffield, University College London (UCL) and play specialists from Great Ormond Street Hospital recently revealed the impact the pandemic had on children’s play. From testing teddy bears to celebrating birthdays in Minecraft, the study uncovers children’s creativity and resilience in the face of the pandemic and insights are being showcased in Young V&A’s first online interactive exhibition Play in the Pandemic. For details, visit https://playinthepandemic.play-observatory.com/

India-Ireland Data Visualisation Challenge

The Consulate General of Ireland, Mumbai and Red Dot Foundation recently announced the winners of Data Visualisation Challenge on Women’s Safety. Of the 209 students from Ireland and India who registered for the challenge, 70 were selected to pitch their visualisations for women’s safety. The first prize was secured by two teams named Unexpected and. No Way Home. Travelling in a Woman’s Shoes secured second place, and Post Violence Experience of Survivors secured the third prize.

Immerse Art Festival

Somaiya Vidyavihar University recently held a physical community exhibition and artists-in-residence programme titled Immerse , conceptualised by Natasha Jeysingh of Carpe Arte, Al-Qawi Nanavati of Young Art Support, supported by the Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and curated by Shaleen Wadhwana.

India’s first NFT in education launched

Jetking Infotrain Limited recently announced the launch of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), to purchase premium courses. Students can pay fees to the institution for pursuing NFT courses either directly or through crypto wallets.

Lilavati Awards

Eight colleges teams across the country won top prize at the AICTE’s second Lilavati Awards. The fields of work in which the awards were given were Women and Adolescent Health, Self Defence, Environment, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy and Life Skills, Women Entrepreneurship, Legal Awareness, Technology for Women, and Women Innovators (Rural/Urban).

Entrepreneurship development programme

EDII recently organised a five-day free training programme for 24 professors of five universities from UP, MP, and Chhattisgarh. Sunil Shukla, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of Indian, Ahmedabad, inaugurated the programme.

Project Roshni

Roche Diagnostics and Shed Foundation recently dedicated a digital wing at Zilla Parishad School, Kondwapada, to ensure continued learning for children in the region, as part of Project Roshni 2022. They also conducted free health camps and educational programmes for three days.

All-women team at the Matunga Central Railway Station felicitated

S.P. Mandali’s Prin . L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool) faculty and staff recently visited the Matunga Central Railway Station to felicitate the all-women team that manages the station.

Two-device online proctored exam

Learning Spiral recently collaborated with NIFT to conduct the first-ever two-device remote-proctored exam. The company conducted the entrance exam with the help of its online exam system and UCanAssess app on two devices in a secured manner with a 360° view.

VULCANZY 2022

NIT-AP recently celebrated its annual students’ techno-cultural festival VULCANZY 2022, online. It featured 50 online events by the institute’s 17 technical and cultural clubs and eight departmental associations of the institute.

Technovation at Sunstone Eduversity

Sunstone Eduversity recently introduced ‘Technovation’ through its ‘Sunstone Edge’ for Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) programme in nine campuses nationwide. Candidates currently enrolled in Sunstone Edge in addition to the BCA programme at these campuses are eligible. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3JLx1dO

IB-Career Programme

Pathways School, Gurugram, recently held a virtual webinar to introduce and create awareness around the International Baccalaureate-Career-related Programme for students of Classes 11 and 12. It is particularly relevant for students who have chosen to specialise in and focus on a particular career path.

JGU Study Abroad Programmes

O.P. Jindal Global University recently announced 12 short-term Study Abroad programmes at Harvard University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), Syracuse University, University of Oregon and UCLA, the U.S.; University of Oxford, the U.K.; Sciences Po in France; University of Granada and Instituto Superior de Derechoy Economia (ISDE ) in Spain and Sofia University in Bulgaria. For more details, visit, https://jgu.edu.in/

Succession PlanningTalk

JK Business School (JKBS) recently organised an e-talk on Succession Planning, as part of its leadership lecture series. Viekas K. Khokha, Head HR of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., was the key speaker.

Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary is Doubtnut CEO

Doubtnut recently appointed Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary as CEO to guide and prepare students for competitive exams of JEE Advance, JEE Main and NEET. Chaudhary, an ex-IIT Delhi alumnus, has worked with leading edtech players and taught at the coaching institutes in Kota.

BYJU’S Exam Prep Student clears JRF

Priyal S. Shah, student of BYJU’S Exam Prep recently secured 99.95 percentile in the category of Commerce in UGC NET 2021.

Amity Alternative Dispute Resolution Tournament

Amity Law School, Amity University, Noida, UP, recently organised the fifth edition of the Amity Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) Tournament 2022, virtually. The prize was won by National Law University Jodhpur, while National University of Juridicial Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, was the runners-up.

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya acquires Don’t Memorise

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya recently acquired Don’t Memorise to cater to learners from Classes 6-10. The acquisition brings two platforms with complementary offerings and provides improved new-age learning solutions and offerings to new-age learners in India.

Cross-border collaborations

The Indian and Australian governments recently announced many education and funding-related initiatives. Against this backdrop, Study Queensland, jointly with FICCI, organised India-Queensland Education Partnership Event 2022 (IQEPE). A panel discussion focusing on the topic ‘Cross-border Collaborations: Partnering for Success’ took place.