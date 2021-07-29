News from the world of education - July 29, 2021

Information on new courses, admissions, webinars, partnerships and more...

IDP to host virtual education fair

IDP Education is hosting a Virtual Education Fair from August 3 to September 29. Over 170 universities and institutions from countries like Australia, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will and assist students in their plans of studying abroad. Representatives will interact with students 1-on-1 via video call and answer their study abroad queries. Those interested can visit the IDP website and book a slot for the virtual fair. A few days before the event, they will receive a joining link on their registered mail id. Students can also discuss eligibility criteria, programme, scholarships, post-study work options and internship opportunities, submit applications for 2021 and 2022 intakes, avail application fee waivers and get expert guidance from IDP’s international education specialists over a video call. For more information, visit www.idp.com/india

ŠAVWIPL opens applications for Mechatronics 2021

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL) invites applications for the 10th batch of its Mechatronics 2021 programme for high school graduates and workers. The programme enables them with new-age skillsets in the automotive sector. The company has partnered with the Indo German Chamber of Commerce for awarding the DIHK certificate on completion of the course and examinations, and with National Council for Vocational Training to conduct the All India Trade Test. The last date to enroll is August 7 and the online aptitude/skill test will be conducted on August 14. For details, visit https://www.skoda-vw.co.in/career-opportunites/

ABEA provides free training to educators

Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) has provided free training to over one lakh educators in India by imparting skills required to stay abreast of the latest developments through its free Masterclasses and Educator Meetup sessions. Around 60 sessions have been conducted from April 2020. The free online training sessions are conducted on a monthly basis after which educators can continue their discussion and communicate, share and learn from one another on Educator Community on Facebook. On August 2, there will be a Masterclass on Framing Higher Order Thinking Skills. Those interested can register at https://abea.in/workshop/abea-masterclass-on-framing-higher-order-thinking-skills---mcqs

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology introduces B.A. Public Policy

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, announced the introduction of a B.A. Public Policy programme, oriented towards students who want to obtain a degree as well as prepare for the civil services by the time they graduate. The programme includes mentoring by serving and retired bureaucrats and provides an opportunity for students to gain academic knowledge and analytical skills required for the civil service. The application process is ongoing. Visit http://www.crescent.education or call +91-9543277888 for further details.

XLRI to host HR conclave in August

XLRI ExPGDM will host ‘KRONOS’21’, its flagship Human Resources Conclave, in virtual mode on August 1 and 2 on the theme “Redefining the Role of Human Resources for the Future”. Leading HR professionals will share experiences and insights on the dynamics of the industry. Speakers include Anurag Patnaik, Head of Human Resources, Nestle India; Susan Mathew, HR Head India, LinkedIn; Shriya Dutt, Director HR & India S/W HR Lead, Qualcomm; Sweta Mohapatra, Director, Diversity Strategies and Research, TIAA; Puneet Rajput, HR Head, Thermofisher; and Monica Dhar, General Manager HR, Reliance Industries.

Helping hand

Globally children have been experiencing mental fatigue due to the pandemic and the situation it created. To reach out to other youngsters going through a similar situation, Rhea Rangarajan and Sarah Shahbaz Samad of Neev Academy launched Griseo. Initially, an anonymous platform for people who wanted to talk about what troubles them without being judged, the platform has evolved to a website that includes basic information about prevalent mental illnesses and other relevant information. Since not everyone is comfortable with a public platform, they developed a chatbot that would provide support and information to help the user and also planning to launch an App. For more information visit https://www.griseo.in/about

Book on Indian start-up ecosystem launched

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog launched Shifting Orbits: Decoding the Trajectory of the Indian Start-up Ecosystem, co-edited by Professor Srivardhini K. Jha, Chairperson, Entrepreneurship area at IIM Bangalore, recently. The virtual event was conducted by the Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship in India Network (iVEIN). Co-editor Rohan Chinchwadkar, Assistant Professor (Finance), at the Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT-Bombay, was also present. The key themes of the book are Innovation, Incubation, Funding, and Industry perspectives. The launch was attended by the directors of IIM-Bangalore, IIT-Madras, IIM-Kozhikode and IIT-Bombay.

IIIT-Delhi signs MOU with IIT-Delhi and Thales

IIIT-Delhi and IIT-Delhi have recently signed an MoU to help students and faculty from both institutes to collaborate and cooperate with each other, jointly guide research candidates, propose and engage in research and/or training programmes, permit Ph.D. students from one institution to take advanced courses in the other, encourage faculty members from both institutes to formulate and offer advanced courses, organise seminars, conferences, or workshops on topics of mutual interest, and propose centres of excellence, which may be spread over the two institutions.

IIIT-Delhi has also signed an agreement for collaborative research and development in the field of Open Hardware and other allied subjects with Thales. This will enable co-development of complex microprocessor architectures and multi-core processing systems using configurations available with the RISC-V open ISA specification and bring value to applications in areas such as edge computing, smart manufacturing, defence and space. Through this association, Thales and IIIT-Delhi will collaboratively address safety issues in designing processors and embedded software for critical applications using open source hardware approach. The activities will commence from August 2021 and will be carried out in phases.

Webinar on NEP

SRM University-AP recently hosted a webinar on "Creating a Vibrant Knowledge Society: An Indian Strategy for 21st Century", as a part of its University Distinguished Lecture Series. Padma Vibhushan Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairman, National Education Policy 2020, spoke about the salient features and importance of the NEP and Dr. Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh, and Prof Vijayalakshmi Saxena, General President, ISCA, delivered special addresses. Prof. D. Narayana Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, SRM University – AP, also spoke at the event.

Centenary celebrations at Dayananda Sagar Institutions

Dayananda Sagar Institutions kick-started its centenary celebrations to mark the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, R. Dayananda Sagar. A special logo designed by the students of the DSI colleges was inaugurated by Dr. D Hemachandra Sagar, Chairman, Dayananda Sagar Institutions, and Dr. D Premachandra Sagar, Vice Chairman, Dayananda Sagar Institutions. The celebrations will be a year-long event that will conclude on July 24, 2022. The institution will be hosting a range of cultural programmes, webinars, talks by eminent personalities, national and international conferences, and other activities.

Placements continue at JAIN

Students of JAIN Deemed-to-be University continued to bag top offers from leading companies. More than 400 companies participated in the virtual placement drives, out of which 76 new companies were added this season. Global giants like Capgemini, Texas Instruments, Phone Pe, L&T Infotech, NTT Data, IBM, Accenture, HCL, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Amazon, Flipkart, SocieteGenerale, Honeywell, Robert Bosch, HDFC Bank, KPMG, PWC, EY, Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Axis Bank have been part of the placement season and over 3000 students received offers.

WhiteHat Jr collaborates with Sonam Wangchuk

WhiteHat Jr will be working with eminent technologist and Rolex award winner Sonam Wangchuk to inspire students to find solutions to real-world problems. As part of the association, WhiteHat Jr has interwoven Ladakh-inspired real-life projects in its Coding and Maths curriculum. The latter now has a project on Ice Stupa, an artificial man-made water source invented by Sonam Wangchuk, while the former has a new a project on solar power. All WhiteHat Jr students will have access to these projects after completing 24 classes. The projects have been customised for students across levels with the level of complexity increasing progressively with each level.

Blackboard sees increase in usage

Edtech firm Blackboard has seen an increase in the move towards digitisation of teaching and learning in markets such as India as the education sector undergoes a major digital transformation. The company reported a 39% increase in mobile app use in 2020, a 400% jump in the deployment of its online teaching and learning platform, Blackboard Learn, and a massive 4800% increase in the use of its virtual classroom solution, Blackboard Collaborate. Blackboard's Worldwide Product Development Centre located in Chennai, India, drives its product improvement and innovation, while also acting as a critical hub for its 24/7 technical support for customers in India and across the world.

Unacademy acquires Rheo TV

Unacademy announced the acquisition of Rheo TV, a platform that helps professional game streamers livestream their gameplays and monetize those feeds. As part of the deal, Unacademy will fully acquire Rheo TV, and enable the exit of all existing investors. Post the acquisition, Rheo TV founders Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar will join Relevel, an Unacademy Group company that seeks to revolutionise the Indian job market by enabling job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests, and secure employment at some of India’s top companies — as Co-Founders.

Knorish raises funds

Knorish, a platform that enables coaches, instructors, and organisations to build and launch online academies, announced that it has raised $1.1 million as an extension of the Pre-Series A round. The fresh infusion of funds would help Knorish accelerate innovations that would empower entrepreneurs across the world to take their knowledge businesses online. Additionally, the company aims to bring one of the finest app creation technologies for online academies, expand their team and further empower a network of academies on its platform.

SNU Delhi NCR celebrates virtual convocation

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, celebrated its sixth convocation ceremony on July 24 virtually. Over 500 of the university’s undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. students received their degrees in the presence of Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman of Sampark Foundation, who was the Chief Guest. Honorary Doctorate degrees were conferred on renowned quantum physicists Professor Alain Aspect; artist and modernist and Padma Bhushan awardee Arpita Singh; Neelam Dhawan; and diplomat Richard Burt. in recognition of their remarkable contributions. some of the graduates have landed jobs at companies like Amadeus Labs, American Express, Dell Technologies, Goldman Sachs, HCL Technologies, L&T Technologies, and Microsoft while others have secured admission from top institutions and universities across the world.

VIBGYOR schools perform well in ICSE evaluation

VIBGYOR High-Goregaon West, VIBGYOR High-Malad East and VIBGYOR High-Airoli achieved 100% results in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) evaluation conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). At VIBGYOR High-Goregaon, Saumya Jain with 99.8%; Avantika Kumta, Siddh Doshi, Pratham Deora, and Samridh Saha with 99.6% each; and Kanishk Shah topped with 99.4% respectively. At VIBGYOR High- Malad East, Anvita Bharpilalia with 99.4%; Keshav Joshi, Anchita Singh and Agnivesh Dutta, with 98.6% each; and Visheshta Jain, with 98.4%, emerged as toppers.At VIBGYOR High-Airoli, Parth Gupta, Nirvana Das and Suma Acharya topped with 97.8%, 97.6% and 97% respectively. VIBGYOR believes that nurturing life skills such as adaptability, creativity and problem-solving is as important as getting good academic scores, and focuses on developing the all-round personalities and perspectives.