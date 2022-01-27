News from world of education - January 27, 2022

Information on new courses, admissions, webinars and other events.

M.A. admissions at Ashoka

Ashoka University has announced opening applications for its Master’s Programmes in Economics and in English for the academic session commencing August 2022. The deadline for submitting the applications is March 31 (Economics) and March 4 (English). For details on eligibility criteria and admission procedure, visit https://apply.ashoka.edu.in

FLAME opens admissions

FLAME University will commence admissions this year with new courses across Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctoral programmes in Data Science and Economics, Computer Science & Design, and Design Management. Details for the same can be found at https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/ug Details for the two-year MBA, MBA (Communications Management) and a one-year PG programme in Entrepreneurship and Innovation as well as Masters of Science in Economics can be found at https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/pgAdditionally, a Ph.D. programme in the areas of Data Science, Psychology, Economics, and Management has been introduced with details at https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/doctoral-program For further details, visit https://www.flame.edu.in/admissions/apply

Pearl Academy launches Who’s Next Scholarship

Pearl Academy has announced the ‘Who’s Next’ scholarship, a merit-based programme for students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programs through the Pearl Academy Entrance Exam. Students can visit https://pearlacademy.com/whosnext/ for details of the process and to apply. For the February 2022 admission cycle, last date to apply is February 6, and the Pearl Academy online entrance exam will be held on February 12, 2022. Powered by Pearl Academy and London School of Business & Finance, D School of Business has also announced scholarships for the academic year 2022. Details can be found at https://www.dschoolofbusiness.com/admissions/important-dates

PGP in Design Thinking and nNnovation

Simplilearn has announced a PostGraduate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation in collaboration with Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst and EY Learning Solutions. The Isenberg School of Management will contribute the UMass Amherst PostGraduate Programme certificate, alumni membership, monthly masterclass, and three credits towards the UMass Amherst Isenberg Online MBA. As the knowledge partner, EY Learning Solutions will provide over 50% of the Live class delivery, including capstone and masterclasses. Visit https://www.simplilearn.com/pgp-design-thinking-certification-training-coursefor more information

Vignan Online launched

Vignan Foundation for Science Technology and Research (Deemed-to-be University) announced its foray into ed-tech with the launch of Vignan Online. The e-learning arm will offer UGC-recognised BBA and MBA programmes from the 2022 academic year. Vignan Online will roll out four AICTE and UGC-DEB (Distance Education Bureau) approved online degree and Master’s programmes. Audimulapu Suresh, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Human Resource Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh gwas the Chief Guest at the launch event. For more info, please visit https://www.vignan.ac.in/

IIM-Udaipur announces Climate Change Innovation Grant

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur announced Climate Change Innovation Grant for eligible start-ups in association with Meity Start-up Hub, Government of India, and corporate partner Transworld Group. The grant focuses on supporting early-stage climate tech ventures whose products or services are explicitly focused on reducing GHG emissions or addressing the impacts of global warming. Last date to apply is February 10. More details at https://iimuic.org/tide-2.0-climate-change-innovation-grant

Webinar on AI and ML

Great Learning will host an hour-long free webinar on AI and Machine Learning careers in 2022 on January 28 at 7.30 p.m. The session is meant for those who want to understand the concept of AI and ML, the in-demand skills, and what 2022 holds for the domain. The session will be have Vijay Nair, Senior Director and Regional Lead-Data Analytics and AI, Levi Strauss & Company, and Srikanth Ng, Manager and Technical Architect, Concentrix, in conversation with Pawan Tripathi, Head of Operations, Data Science and AI Verticals, Great Learning. Register at https://bit.ly/3GZUYgp

Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt

Mindler has launched the ‘Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt’ for Class 12 students across India and the Middle East in collaboration with Afairs and Education World. Students will be assessed on their talents and traits, given a platform to connect and engage with universities around the world, and earn the chance to win scholarships. Students will also get comprehensive career profiling using Mindler Talent Evaluation Assessment and discover best-fit career paths based on their unique talents and strengths. Register at https://navigate.mindler.com/scholarship

Ecole Ducasse opens admissions

École Ducasse is offering two new programmes at its Paris campus: Hospitality and Sommelier Arts Essentials and Building and communicating your culinary identity", apart from the three-year Bachelor degree programmes, an introductory course on 3D modelling and printing, Bean to Bar course, CAP Ice Cream Making and more. For more information visit https://www.ecoleducasse.com/en/apply

Careera Cares launched

Careerera launched “Careerera Cares”, an initiative to provide scholarships to people who have been affected by Covid-19. There are two programmes under this. One is for students who have lost their parents to Covid-19and can avail of a 100% scholarship in all the courses offered by Careerera. The second, for professionals who are finding it difficult to get a new job, offers a 50% scholarship in all the upskill courses offered by Careerera.

Second cohort of CFO programme announced

IIM Calcutta has announced the launch of the second cohort of the CFO Programme with Eruditus. The curriculum is designed to help finance professionals acquire the knowledge and skills to be an effective CFO and will provide them with more tools to enhance their leadership and decision-making capabilities. On successful completion, learners will be eligible for the IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status.

Unlu launches fellowship in lyrics writing

Unlu recently announced the launch of its exclusive fellowship programme on lyrics writing, which enables creators to learn from celebrity instructors including Sameer, Sudesh Bhosale, Monali Thakur and Udit Narayan. The programme will have seven modules and 12 weeks of curated content. The programme is open for those who want to master the art of lyrics writing and monetize their content. Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed before the final selection.

Augustana University offers scholarships

Augustana University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota) has announced scholarships up to $25,000 per year for undergraduates programmes commencing Fall 2022 across a wide range of programmes. Scholarships are on offer for Indian students and young professionals to pursue undergraduate studies in Business, Computer Sciences, Phycology, Maths, Accounting, and others. Applicants must have a SAT English score of 500 or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 6.0 and submit an essay to be considered. Last date to apply is June 1.

University of Auckland launches support package

The University of Auckland, New Zealand has launched an support package designed specifically for undergraduate and Master's students from India who want to advance their study ahead of New Zealand’s phased reopening of its border during 2022. Master's students will be able to begin their studies online from India while delaying their tuition payments until they activate their education loan when they travel to New Zealand and will also be offered a 30% bursary starting this year. the undergraduate student support package includes virtual micro-internships with NZ companies, a loyalty programme providing a one-course fee waiver after the completion of two semesters of full-time study and additional online support.

Lycée Français International de Delhi opens admissions

Lycée Français International de Delhi has opened admissions for 2022-23 intake across pre-primary, primary, and secondary sections. The International school affiliated to AEFE, offers the French Baccalauréat certificate issued by the French Ministry of National Education. This is recognised in India and is comparable to the certificates issued in respect of Senior School Certificate Examination by the CBSE or by other Secondary, Intermediate, or pre-university education establishments recognised by the Government of India.

UPES unveils new identity

UPES Dehradun has unveiled its new brand identity that embodies vision to continue to lead and be driven by its values. It also has a ‘School for Life’ facilitating transdisciplinary learning and 21st century competencies. Through this, all students are mandated to participate in social internships and make culture and sports a part of their curriculum so that they not just excel academically, but are imbibe important life skills, become socially conscious and better leaders of tomorrow.

Skill Development training programme

Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited (SUCRL) has partnered with AISECT Ltd. to establish and operate Skill Development and Solar Training Institute at Phalodi under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Local Area Development (LAD) programme. Under this, AISECT will facilitate training for approximately 500 candidates every year and provide assistance with opportunities for employment and self-employment.