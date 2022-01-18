News from world of education: January 18, 2022

18 January 2022 14:05 IST

Oorja Grand Challenge

IIT Palakkad’s Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) recently launched the Oorja Grand Challenge to boost innovation, research and development in the energy sector. It aims to enable innovators to design and develop intelligent collaborative systems in the energy domain. The deadline to apply is March 1. Visit https://tinyurl.com/Oorja-Challenge-registration to apply.

AICTE and 5IRE collaborate

Blockchain network 5ire recently collaborated with AICTE to create a Happiness Blockchain, by building the YourOneLife (YOL) app on 5irechain. The model has three key features: Assessing the Happiness Index of an individual and an institution; Assessing the mindshare of an individual or an institution; and Setting the mind map of an individual or an institution. This was the brainchild of Yogesh Kochhar and Anoop Bansal.

Streak conducts Financial Literacy Championship quiz

The Financial Literacy Championship, an online financial quiz for school students, was recently conducted by Streak, a teenage-focussed Neobank. Around 16% of Indian children had an average passing score in the quiz and respondents from South India performed the best with an average score of 47.86%. More than 3,000 children from 100+ schools across the country had signed up and were tested on topics such as banking products, currency, personal finance, and more.

TruKKer founder recruits from alma mater

SP Jain School of Global Management announced that alumnus Gaurav Biswas, the Founder and CEO of TruKKer, has made offers to outgoing MBA students from its Class of 2021. Students have been hired for various roles including product owner, product manager, analysts, and other development roles.

SKF Scholarship programme for girls

SKF India recently announced its scholarship programme for deserving girls’ students who aspire to pursue diplomas and Engineering degrees. The company aims to support 150 girls from economically disadvantaged families from Pune, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Haridwar and will provide scholarship amounts over the period of the degree of study. The programme will be implemented by United Way of Bangalore.

ABEA launches upskilling for non-teaching staff

Aditya Birla Education Academy has launched an upskilling programme for the non-teaching staff of educational institutions to empower them with essential skills. A series of five workshops were conducted in December 2021, focusing on communication, collaboration and productivity and some domain-specific topics. The courses were attended by over 100 non-teaching staff from across the country.

Merlinwand partners with Ithaka International School

Merlinwand recently entered into a partnership with Ithaka International School to offer personalised storybooks, through which each child can unleash its power in a world of information explosion, ultra-high video consumption, and screent ime and discover its potential for visual thinking.

India Literature and Publishing Sector Study

The British Council and the Art X Company recently announced the release of the India Literature and Publishing Sector Study, a primary research project aimed at understanding the challenges faced by Indian publishers, agents, authors, translators, and industry bodies when making literature written in Indian languages more widely available to an international English-speaking audience. The study, commissioned by the British Council and conducted by the Art X Company, and closely examines the role of literary festivals and events, trends in digitisation, perceptions of Indian literature in English translation abroad, the sector’s skilling needs and gaps, as well as its intersections with the NEP 2020.

British Council scholarships

The University of Strathclyde was recently awarded five British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM for female students from South Asia to pursue their Master’s degrees in the U.K. The fully-funded scholarships are available for selected one-year Master’s degrees in Health and Life Science, Climate Change Environment and Risk reduction, Energy transition and Industry 4.0/digital transformation. Each covers full tuition fees, monthly stipends, a return economy-class ticket and other costs.

Pathways organises vaccination drive

Pathways School, Gurugram, recently organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its students between 15 and 18 years. Nearly 300 students were in the eligible category, and 50 students from classes 9 to 12 were vaccinated.

Eupheus Learning and Varthana Financial Solutions sign MoU

Eupheus Learning recently signed a MoU with Varthana Finance Private Ltd. to strengthen schools with financing options as well as education offerings. Such financial support will empower schools to expand their infrastructure, invest in teacher training, and introduce new learning methods into their classrooms.

Ranjitsinh Disale conducts MasterClass on Mental Maths

LEAD recently conducted a MasterClass on Mental Math by Ranjitsinh Disale Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner. Over 1.2 million students across its 3,000+ partner schools participated in exercises and a quiz to apply their learnings. Disale also shared his journey as a teacher, and spoke of his initiative to educate girls and prevent them from dropping out of school.

Teachmint partners with Punjab administration

Teachmint recently partnered with the administration in Punjab to provide its teaching platform to over 500 government schools in the region and enable them to run their classrooms efficiently. Schools will be able to digitise their operations and ensure their students have continuous access to teachers and digital content. The first phase of this partnership will be driven in Pathankot.

IIT-Madras research on Impact of Algorithmic Traders on the Stock Market

Researchers from IIT-Madras are studying the impact of Algorithmic Traders (ATs) on the stock market. This is to investigate the impact of Proprietary Algorithmic Traders’ (PATs’) and Buy-side Algorithmic Traders’ (BATs)’ trading on market quality and vice versa. It was led by Prof. P. Krishna Prasanna, Department of Management Studies, and Devika Arumugam, Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar, Department of Management Studies. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Applied Economics, Taylor and Francis.

Swapnil Kamat onboarded at upGrad for Business

upGrad for Business recently onboarded Swapnil Kamat, CEO-Work Better, and his team to strengthen its Enterprise L&D offerings. The partnership will train professionals with an asynchronous learning approach wherein the learning content is tailor-made to suit their career aspirations and professional journey.

Pearson India onboards actor Vicky Kaushal

Pearson India recently announced that actor Vicky Kaushal will be its new Brand Ambassador and help the company build a strong relationship with the youth and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition. Kaushal will feature in Pearson India’s upcoming campaign and activations in strengthening its connect with the learners.

Go Green Challenge 2022

Schneider Electric will be kicking off the Go Green Challenge 2022, in collaboration with AVEVA. It presents an opportunity for students to share their bold and sustainable ideas that can prove to be a gamechanger in Energy Management. The challenge is open to all students at a university (Bachelor’s or Master’s) enrolled in Business, Engineering, Marketing, and/or Innovation related courses. Students can submit their ideas to top industry leaders and receive mentorship from Schneider Electric and AVEVA professionals, as well as be considered for job prospects and the potential to win a reward of up to 10,000 Euros. This year students are required to team up to share an idea for sustainability in one of these categories: Access to Energy, Homes of the future, Supply chain of the future, Grids of the future, and Decoding the future. The deadline for registering and submitting the idea is February 18. Those interested, register at https://bit.ly/3fuDe0e