News from the world of education - June 26, 2021

26 June 2021 14:54 IST

Information on new courses, admission dates, MoUs, partnerships and more

Artificial Intelligence in Hospitality

Les Roches and Aivancity are jointly launching a Certificate in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applied to Hospitality Management. The five-day programme will sprint design focusing on imagining and prototyping an AI solution for the hospitality industry. Intake opens in September 2021 and the first phase will be open to current student of Les Roches. For more information write to info@lesroches.edu or visit: https://lesroches.edu/

National Admission Test date

Following the cancellation of class XII board exams, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) will conduct its National Admission Test (NAT) with scholarship for the academic session 2021-22. The exam is scheduled to be conducted online on June 27. Based on their performance, toppers will be awarded with up to 50% scholarship with an additional 20% for specially-abled students. Under the ‘Crack NEET or Get Fee refund’ scheme, VMC promises a complete refund of tuition fees if the student doesn’t crack NEET. For more information, visit: www.vidyamandir.com

Math solver

Brainly introduces Math Solver in India to provide 24/7 access for subject-related assistance to students. Part of Brainly’s suite of learning tools, it uses AI algorithms to help students better understand complex Maths problems. Brainly Math Solver helps users by instant step-by-step guidance while solving complex problems by simply snapping a picture of the problem or manually writing the equation on the device’s touchscreen. The AI instantly analyses the problem and provides the solution with a detailed step-by-step explanation, at times aided by graphical/visual representations for better comprehension. It is available on all Android mobile and tablet devices. The tool is aimed for those who are currently struggling to find quality assistance online for mathematics-related issues.

Upskilling

Meesho has partnered with The/Nudge Foundation to offer an online learning programme called ‘Future Perfect’. This is aimed at young aspirants between 18 and 29 years who have basic education to upskill themselves for better employability and bolster their potential in career growth. Candidates need to have basic English and communication skills. The course will aid them in accelerating their interpersonal skills, complex problem-solving skills, communication skills, life and learning skills to thrive in the post-pandemic environment. For more information, visit: https://meesho.com/

Undergraduate Admissions

In the wake of Class 12 board exams being cancelled, BML Munjal University (BMU) is set to begin with undergraduate admissions based on BMU-SAT, a standardised test, organised by the university for the academic year 2021-22. Admissions into B.Tech., B.BA., B.A. L.LB., B.A. (Hons) Economics and B. Com (Hons) will be based on the performance in BMU-SAT. In addition, applicants can also take other national level tests such as JEE and LSAT. Upon applying, the applicant will receive the BMU-SAT date and time along with relevant instructions to attempt the online test. For more information, visit: www.bmu.edu.in

Studying abroad

IDP Education is back with the Season 2 of its flagship virtual event, IDP Talk, to discuss queries and concerns of parents and students regarding studying abroad during the pandemic. Industry experts from around the globe are invited in this event to participate and share their opinions on the current and future trends in international education. The event is scheduled for June 30. For more information, visit: www.idp.com/india

Successful online admissions

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced that it successfully completed the administration of the LSAT—India 2021. It administered two separate sessions of the test in a format that allowed students to continue their legal education journey despite the COVID-19 emergency. In response to the pandemic, LSAC developed an online, remotely proctored format for the LSAT-India, which enabled students to appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes. No technical difficulties or challenges were reported in the administration of the LSAT-India. Law colleges are now able to continue their admission cycle.

School partnership

Instrucko has partnered with MS Dhoni Global School. The school has been built in association with Microsoft to help children with the latest skills using advanced technology. The three-year partnership with MS Dhoni Global School enables students to gain international exposure without leaving the country.

New ventures

The Arvind Mafatlal Group announced its foray into the education technology and services space with the launch of Uniform Junction, a one-stop, integrated supply-chain solution and platform for K12 schools. Mafatlal group will leverage its experience working with schools to supply uniforms and extend its capabilities in school supply chain, to provide a comprehensive range of school products as well as academic and non-academic courses and empower schools to be future-ready.

Graduation day

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) celebrated its graduation day ceremony for Class 12 students on the completion of the academic year 2020-2021. Ace tennis player Sania Mirza was the special guest and keynote speaker for the ceremony. Owing to the current situation, ABWA celebrated the graduation ceremony virtually. The idea of conducting this ceremony was to ignite the joy and honour the transition to the next stage in a student’s academic life.

Expanding ventures

Dhurina Ventures Private Limited, an e-learning platform for state and regional competitive exams, announced their expansion by entering Jammu & Kashmir. Headquartered in Fatehabad, Haryana, the brand is currently present in Bihar, Haryana, Rajsthan and Uttar Pradesh. With an aim to provide quality coaching and convenience at an affordable rate, they have also launched a specialised online course on their mobile application in collaboration with the region’s faculty. Wing-Ek-Udaan will guide, educate and inform the aspiring students about the courses’ availability. The course structure includes recorded video lectures, live lectures, e-notes and e-books.

Accessing in-demad skills

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India announced a partnership with Jigsaw Academy to enable better access to in-demand skills like cloud computing, business analytics, and product management. Fresh graduates, early-career professionals as well as those seeking to change their career course and foray into these in-demand engineering and technology profiles can enroll for the courses. The nine-month programmes will be offered on Jigsaw Academy’s learning platforms and are now open for enrolment. The curriculum includes hands-on sessions as well as theoretical fundamentals and students receive postgraduate certifications from premier institutes.

Memories network

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has launched the ‘Indian Network for Memory Studies’ (INMS) under the aegis of the international Memory Studies Association (MSA), Amsterdam. The INMS will coordinate complex engagements with ‘memory’ from different institutes including cultural studies centres as well as neuroscience laboratories and industry research on AI and related fields. The Network was inaugurated virtually.

The U.K. Education Fund

As part of its comprehensive and holistic employability offering, international education provider Study Group is delighted to introduce a new Quarantine Support Fund to help students to study and work in the U.K. from September. To help Indian students to access U.K. Higher Education pathway programmes in the 2021/2022 academic year, Study Group will make £1,000 available to eligible students from countries on the U.K.’s current travel “red list” to support with managed quarantine hotel costs. The fund is available to learners who confirm their place by July 16 for a programme starting in September, October and November 2021. For more information, visit: https://corporate.studygroup.com/

Upskilling aspiring data scientists

AlmaBetter, a community and cohort-based data science e-learning platform, has allocated a ₹2 crores fund to encourage aspiring data science candidates. The company will train 25000 data scientists by March 2022 readying them for employment. The platform provides risk free education to upskill aspirants, making them job ready and guaranteeing placements addressing the job crunch in the space at minimum of ₹6 lakhs per annum. A certain percentage of the fund will also go towards scholarships based on merit, financial aid, paraphernalia like laptops and wifi connections towards students' benefit. For more information, visit: https://www.almabetter.com/

Student teacher connect

Addressing the changed education scenario and keeping in mind the emerging needs of parents and students, S. Chand and Co. has added a new Student Teacher Connect feature in its existing learning application, Learnflix, which gives teachers greater control and command to modulate content delivery to students. Learnflix aims to empower teachers through the new tool by making virtual teaching easier while giving them complete control of the process. Teachers can now use this feature functionally to explain concepts from their respective classes to students during online and offline classes along with various other features.

Centre for Leadership

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) announced the launch of the Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development (ADCLOD). The endowment has been contributed by Ashank Desai, Founder, and former Chairman, Mastek, an IIMA alumnus and a member of the Governing Board. The Centre has a group of 12 faculty members from varied disciplines such as communication, education, economics, human resource management, law, organisational behaviour, and strategy who are working on leadership and organisational development issues.