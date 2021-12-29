News from the world of Education: December 29, 2021

Information on MoUs, scholarships, webinars, events and more...

Project AMBER launched

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Generation India Foundation (GIF) recently announced the launch of Project AMBER (Accelerated Mission for Better Employment and Retention), which aims to develop and implement a scalable and sustainable model of skill development to empower India’s youth with the industry-relevant skills and employment opportunities. The training will be conducted in Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) across 70 districts in COVID-resilient job roles.

Science Leaders Scholarship programme

FMC India recently signed an MOU with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) under its multi-year scholarship programme for major agricultural schools across eight Indian states. Under this, FMC will award two scholarships annually to students from the university pursuing doctorates and Master’s degrees in Agricultural Sciences. Half of the scholarships have been earmarked for female candidates to encourage more women to pursue careers in Agricultural Sciences and research. In addition to the scholarships, FMC will enhance its collaborative research work with the university.

Mahindra University School of Law organises a webinar

Mahindra University School of Law recently organised a webinar on the Three Factors in the formation of Dharmashastra. Professor Timothy Lubin, the Jessir Ball duPont Professor of Religion at Washington and Lee University, charted the three focal elements that were brought together in the earliest Sanskrit texts on Dharma: rules of ritual practice modelled on the older Vedic priestly rulebooks; rules for royal policy and legal procedure from the tradition that produced the Arthashastra; and customary norms.

Autobot Academy launched

Autobot India recently established the Autobot Academy to offer flexibility of learning models. It has more than 50 industry partners and has delivered over 6,000 hours of green learning.

Christmas Carnival 2021

Pathways School Noida, recently celebrated Christmas Carnival 2021, themed Superheroes. This included fun activities, games, music and multi-cuisine parent-run food stalls serving gourmet food from all over the world.

PlanetSpark hosts Spark Tank

PlanetSpark recently announced its first season of “Spark Tank”, where children under 17 years will present their business ideas to a jury, in a bid to bag investments. They will be judged not only on the merit of their idea but also their ability to communicate and successfully sell the idea. The main event will be held on January 10.

Amity University convocation

Amity University recently organised its 17th convocation in hybrid mode with 19,377 graduates receiving their degrees, diplomas and certificates. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Naukri.com and Prof. Adam Tickell, Designate Vice Chancellor, University of Birmingham, the U.K., were conferred with Honorary Doctorates by Amity University.

Year-end soirée

The French International School of Delhi (or Lycée Français International de Delhi) recently concluded its annual Christmas Soiree to mark the year end with its faculty, staff, board members, French diplomats, and other special invitees.

International Day of Person’s with Disability observed

SAI International Education Group recently observed the International Day of Person’s with Disability. Sruti Mohapatra, Executive Founder, Swabhiman (State Disability Information and Resource Centre), Odisha, was the keynote speaker. Students from SAI International School and SAI International Residential school participated in the day-long activities.

CIIC signs MoU with Brigade REAP

Brigade REAP recently signed an MOU with Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) to foster research and develop start-ups in Proptech. Brigade REAP will be responsible for introducing the concept to CIIC’s students and faculty through webinars, hackathons and other activities. CIIC will provide Brigade REAP with access to students, faculy and related stakeholders. The aim is to identify at least three promising ideas in the Proptech space, which can be scaled into promising businesses.

Anganwadi Education Transformation Programme

Square Panda India recently announced a strategic partnership with Nand Ghar to provide quality education to children and upskil anganwadi workers. The programme aims to focus on the development of the essential physical, cognitive, language, and socio-emotional skills in young learners with the help of visual, storytelling, experiential, gamified, and activity-based approaches in both digital and traditional modes of learning.

Autonomous Mini Class Fixed Wing UAV

Students of Aeronautical Engineering from MVJ College of Engineering designed and implemented a small autonomous fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), as part of Aerothon 2021 hosted by the SAE INDIA (Society of Automotive Engineers INDIA). The platform, named Trishul, was designed to provide solutions to predict, prevent and protect from forest fires and also provide optimal Aircraft performance. The team was ranked All India Ninth and was awarded with ₹5000.

IIT Kanpur signs MoU; hosts IEEE MTT-S International Microwave and RF Conference

IIT Kanpur recently signed MoUs with two of its alumni — Dev Joneja and Hemant Jalan — to support the establishment of the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT). The alumni will join the advisory board of the SMRT as founder donors.

The annual IEEE MTT-S International Microwave and RF Conference (IMaRC 2021) was held recently in a hybrid mode at IIT Kanpur. The major theme was RF technologies for Telecommunications/5G, Space and Defence applications. About 300 participants attended the event, with about 70 attendees being present at the IIT Kanpur campus.

KL Deemed-to-be University convocation

KL Deemed-to-be University recently held its 11th convocation where over 3650 graduates were conferred degrees for UG and PG courses. The Chief Guest was K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO. Other guests included Kamal Bali, President and MD, VOLVO Group, India, film artiste Mohammed Ali and Kuchibhotla Anand, Founder, Silicon Andhra, the U.S.

IIT Roorkee recognised

For the second year in a row, IIT Roorkee has been selected by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the Industrial Innovation Awards. This year, IIT Roorkee was awarded the first position under the most innovative research institutions category. IIT Madras was placed second and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad (INCOIS), third.

Scholarship offered

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Limited (RNTBCI) recently launched a scholarship programme at IIT Madras to benefit students studying B.Sc. in Programming and Data Science. RNTBCI will provide financial assistance to 100 learners from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Adda247 acquires Platform StudyIQ Education

Adda247 recently acquired edtech platform StudyIQ Education. As of now, the platform has an organic subscriber base of more than 11 million and gets close to 100 million views a month. By acquiring it, Adda247’s will be able to strengthen its position in the UPSC segment, which has one of the highest ARPUs in test prep segment.

Water Impact Summit

The sixth India Water Impact Summit (IWIS) was recently organised jointly by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), and the Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga), IIT Kanpur. The five-day-long summit was organised in a hybrid mode around the theme Allocation of River Resources - Planning and Management at the Regional Level. The summit hosted a number of experts, stakeholders and dignitaries globally.

IIT Jodhpur convocation

A total of 404 students graduated during the seventh convocation of IIT Jodhpur in the physical and virtual presence of faculty, staff, students, parents and eminent personalities. This included 27 Ph.D. scholars, 130 M.Tech., 67 M.Sc., and 180 B.Tech. students. It also witnessed the first-time award of degree for candidates from multiple emerging postgraduate disciplines like Artificial Intelligence (AI); Advanced Manufacturing and Design (AMD); Thermo Fluids Engineering (TFE); Cyber Physical System (CPS) among others. Also, 59 B.Tech. students were conferred with specialisation/minor area certificates in AI, IoT, Thermofluids Engineering, Robotics and minors in Entrepreneurship and Management along with their degrees.

PAN IIM and GIT 2021 World Conferences

The three-day 8th PAN IIM World Management Conference and second International Conclave on Globalising Indian Thought (GIT 2021) concluded with close to 400 research papers being presented. The valedictory function was attended by Dipak Jain, Former Dean of Kellogg School of Management, the U.S., and INSEAD (France); S Sivakumar Head of Agri and IT Business ITC and Sister B.K. Shivani, meditation teacher, Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Movement in India, and Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode.

2022 Workplace Learning Trends Report unveiled

Udemy recently released its list of the most in-demand workplace skills globally. Globally, Power, Tactical, Technical skills, with several sub skills such as communication, team work, cloud computing, Business Intelligence, to name a few, were the most in-demand workplace skill topics. More details are available at 2022 Workplace Learning Trends Report.

Surveys

Data from Quess revealed that the demand for talent with digital skills such as Testing, Platform Technologies, Java Technologies, Cloud Infra Technologies, among others, has seen a surge since last quarter. The top five digital skill domains in demand in Sept-Oct-Nov 2021 are Testing, Platform Technologies, Java, Cloud Infra, and Data Analytics.

Shiksha.com’s survey reveals over 60% MBA colleges likely to open and offer only offline classes by February 2022. With over 5,000 MBA colleges in India, Shiksha concentrated on management students’ willingness to return to their respective B-schools. Over 45% of respondents said that their colleges are fully offline when asked whether MBA institutions had reopened or not.

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University signs MoU with the Government of Gujarat

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, in association with HV Enterprise, recently signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to implement a project to augment the farming and agriculture sector in the state. Swarrnim College of Agriculture will play an instrumental role in skilling, introduce technology, and streamline supply chain management. The proposed project will cover all the cities of Gujarat and aims to employ over two lakh farmers and 1,000 logistically-trained manpower in the next 10 years.